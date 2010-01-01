<禾>，稻穗隨著日照東升西落，成熟而垂望向根、望向土地，越成長越追尋事、物的根本。

<禾>，Millet, growing as the sun rises and falls, looking down to the

roots and the land when matured represents the older you grow, the better you

know the essences of things.

<光>：「靜謐、具存在之欲；光明、實存物的施予者」—路易斯·康。

<光>Light, "Silence,with its desire to be, and light, the giver of all."-Louis Khan





禾光、藉由設計探尋材質的本質與可能；環境、空間與人之間的連結。引入光線、美感提升生活品質。

Her-guang,by exploring the essences possibilities of materials, the connections of

environments, spaces and humans, promotes the quality of living with lighting

and senses of aesthetic.