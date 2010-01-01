<禾>，稻穗隨著日照東升西落，成熟而垂望向根、望向土地，越成長越追尋事、物的根本。
<禾>，Millet, growing as the sun rises and falls, looking down to the
roots and the land when matured represents the older you grow, the better you
know the essences of things.
<光>：「靜謐、具存在之欲；光明、實存物的施予者」—路易斯·康。
<光>Light, "Silence,with its desire to be, and light, the giver of all."-Louis Khan
禾光、藉由設計探尋材質的本質與可能；環境、空間與人之間的連結。引入光線、美感提升生活品質。
Her-guang,by exploring the essences possibilities of materials, the connections of
environments, spaces and humans, promotes the quality of living with lighting
and senses of aesthetic.
- 服務
- 室內設計、空間設計、商業空間設計
- 服務區域
- 台灣 大台北地區、桃園、新竹 信義區
- 公司獎項
- 曖昧邊界 ─ 光與人的互動
- 2017年 香港ＡＰＩＤＡ25週年 小型住宅空間大獎
- 2018 IF Design Award 住宅空間大獎
- 回
- 2010 TID Award 大獎 － 單層住宅類
- 2017義大利A'design Award 大獎
- 折‧日景
- 2015 日本Good Design Award 入圍
- 2016 義大利A'design Award 銅獎
- 等化器─微笑曲線
- 2016 義大利A’design Award 銀獎
- 挹注日光 徜徉蔚藍清新小公寓
- 2016 得利色彩空間 微型空間居住空間組 優選
- 知物
- 2016 得利色彩空間 商業空間組 銅獎
- 2017 日本Good Design Award 入圍
- 2017義大利A'design Award 銀獎
- 顯示全部23獎項
- 地址
-
松信路216號1樓
11066 信義區
台灣
+886-227455186 www.herguang.com