禾光室內裝修設計 ─ Her Guang Design
室內設計師與裝修公司 信義區
    光影敘事
    
    
    +22
    光影敘事
    衍形
    
    
    +19
    衍形
    淺焙
    
    
    +7
    淺焙
    韶光冉冉
    
    
    +19
    韶光冉冉
    適所
    
    
    +22
    適所
    動靜之間
    
    
    +21
    動靜之間
    顯示全部44專案

    <禾>，稻穗隨著日照東升西落，成熟而垂望向根、望向土地，越成長越追尋事、物的根本。

    <禾>，Millet, growing as the sun rises and falls, looking down to the

    roots and the land when matured represents the older you grow, the better you

    know the essences of things.

    <光>：「靜謐、具存在之欲；光明、實存物的施予者」—路易斯·康。

    <光>Light, "Silence,with its desire to be, and light, the giver of all."-Louis Khan


    禾光、藉由設計探尋材質的本質與可能；環境、空間與人之間的連結。引入光線、美感提升生活品質。

    Her-guang,by exploring the essences possibilities of materials, the connections of

    environments, spaces and humans, promotes the quality of living with lighting

    and senses of aesthetic.  

    服務
    室內設計、空間設計、商業空間設計
    服務區域
    台灣 大台北地區、桃園、新竹 信義區
    公司獎項
    • 曖昧邊界 ─ 光與人的互動
    • 2017年 香港ＡＰＩＤＡ25週年 小型住宅空間大獎
    • 2018 IF Design Award 住宅空間大獎
    • 2010 TID Award 大獎 － 單層住宅類
    • 2017義大利A'design Award 大獎
    • 折‧日景
    • 2015 日本Good Design Award 入圍
    • 2016 義大利A'design Award 銅獎
    • 等化器─微笑曲線
    • 2016 義大利A’design Award 銀獎
    • 挹注日光 徜徉蔚藍清新小公寓
    • 2016 得利色彩空間 微型空間居住空間組 優選
    • 知物
    • 2016 得利色彩空間 商業空間組 銅獎
    • 2017 日本Good Design Award 入圍
    • 2017義大利A'design Award 銀獎
    • 顯示全部23獎項
    地址
    松信路216號1樓
    11066 信義區
    台灣
    +886-227455186 www.herguang.com
