台灣室內設計業首次榮獲德國紅點設計大獎，最高獎項「紅點金獎(best of the best)；台灣唯一連續7次入選為「英國，安德馬丁室內設計年度大獎」華人50強、全球100大頂尖設計師。以深度提煉的設計思考，忠實反應空間與使用者的內涵，將人與空間的價值形於外，賦予不一樣的體驗與感動。作為一個華人的設計工作者，深感東西方文化融合的重要，不遺餘力的向世界講述著東方的故事，並堅持將本土化特色融入設計中，實現古代智能現代化，西方設計中國化，中西合併國際化的目標，將西方豐 富的建築經驗深厚的空間素養，與古典元素結合東方當代設計，開創了不一樣的心奢華–Montage(蒙太奇)美學風格！

"Best of the Best" The highest achievement of Red Dot Award , the first Taiwan winner of interior design. The only winner of Andrew Martin (United Kingdom) Interior design of the year Award for seven consecutive years from Taiwan, " Top 50 Chinese , the world's top 100 designers . In the depth of refined design thinking, react to space and content users faithfully, shape the value of human and space outside, and giving a different experience and emotion.

As a Chinese designer, deeply perceived the importance of cultural integration between East and West, to do our best to tell the world about stories of the East, and adhere to the localization characteristics into the design, realize and modernize the ancient intelligent, Sinicize the Western design, to meet the internationalization goal by mixed the rich experience of architectural, space accomplishment, and classical elements of oriental contemporary design. Created a different mind luxury --Montage aesthetic style !