台灣室內設計業首次榮獲德國紅點設計大獎，最高獎項「紅點金獎(best of the best)；台灣唯一連續7次入選為「英國，安德馬丁室內設計年度大獎」華人50強、全球100大頂尖設計師。以深度提煉的設計思考，忠實反應空間與使用者的內涵，將人與空間的價值形於外，賦予不一樣的體驗與感動。作為一個華人的設計工作者，深感東西方文化融合的重要，不遺餘力的向世界講述著東方的故事，並堅持將本土化特色融入設計中，實現古代智能現代化，西方設計中國化，中西合併國際化的目標，將西方豐 富的建築經驗深厚的空間素養，與古典元素結合東方當代設計，開創了不一樣的心奢華–Montage(蒙太奇)美學風格！
"Best of the Best" The highest achievement of Red Dot Award , the first Taiwan winner of interior design. The only winner of Andrew Martin (United Kingdom) Interior design of the year Award for seven consecutive years from Taiwan, " Top 50 Chinese , the world's top 100 designers . In the depth of refined design thinking, react to space and content users faithfully, shape the value of human and space outside, and giving a different experience and emotion.
As a Chinese designer, deeply perceived the importance of cultural integration between East and West, to do our best to tell the world about stories of the East, and adhere to the localization characteristics into the design, realize and modernize the ancient intelligent, Sinicize the Western design, to meet the internationalization goal by mixed the rich experience of architectural, space accomplishment, and classical elements of oriental contemporary design. Created a different mind luxury --Montage aesthetic style !
- 服務區域
- 台中市 Taichung
- 公司獎項
- 2016
- 英國Andrew Martin安德馬丁國際室內設計大獎
- Andrew Martin Interior Design Award 2016
- 德國reddot award紅點設計大獎 – Best of the Best最佳設計獎
- Red Dot Design Award 2016，Best of the Best
- 德國reddot award紅點設計大獎 – Red Dot紅點獎
- Red Dot Design Award 2016，Red Dot
- 義大利A'Design Award Competition
- A' Design Award and Competition
- 英國SBID國際設計大獎
- SBID International Design Awards
- 英國FX國際室內設計大獎
- FX international interior design award
- 日本JCD 商空大賞 BEST100
- JCD Design Award BEST100
- 中國Jintang Prize金堂獎
- Jintang Prize-China Interior Design Awards 2016
- 中國BEST100最佳設計大獎
- BEST DESIGN AWARD
- 中國APDC亞太室內設計精英邀請賽
- Asia Pacific Interior Design Awards For Elite
- 中國CIID室內設計大獎賽
- CIID China Interior Design Awards
- 中國成功設計大賽
- Successful design Award
- 中國軟裝設計大獎
- Chinese Soft Decor Award
- 台灣金點設計獎
- Golden Pin DESIGN AWARD
- 2015
- 英國Andrew Martin安德馬丁國際室內設計大獎
- Andrew Martin Interior Design Award 2015
- 美國Interior Design
Hall of Fame名人堂成員
- Interior Design 2015
Hall of Famemember
- 中國上海金外灘獎
- Chinese Architecture and Interior Design Festival 2015
- 中國IEED國際生態設計獎
- International Ecology Design Award 2015
- 中國現代裝飾國際年度傑出設計師
- Modern Decoration International Media Award 2015
- - Annual Outstanding Designer Award
- 中國CIIDA最具國際影響力設計師
- China International Interior Design Association 2015
- - The Most International Influence Designer Award
- 中國CIIDA最具品牌影響力設計機構
- China International Interior Design Association 2015
- - The Most Influential Design Agency Award
- 2014
- 英國Andrew Martin安德馬丁國際室內設計大獎
- Andrew Martin Interior Design Award 2014
- 美國IDA國際設計大獎 – 商業空間室內設計金獎
- International Design Awards 2014，Interior Design
- -Commercial Category，IDA Gold Prize
- 香港A&D Trophy Award
- A&D Trophy Awards 2014
- 中國上海金外灘獎
- Chinese Architecture and Interior Design Festival 2014
- 中國Jintang Prize金堂獎
- Jintang Prize-China Interior Design Awards 2014
- 台灣室內設計大獎TID Award
- Taiwan Interior Design 2014
- 中國廚房設計獎
- China Kitchen Design Awards 2014
- 台灣陳設藝術菁英獎
- Elite of Taiwan Display Art Award 2014
- 2013
- 英國Andrew Martin安德馬丁國際室內設計大獎
- Andrew Martin Interior Design Award 2013
- 英國FX國際室內設計大獎
- FX international interior design award
- 中國IAI Awards亞太設計竹美獎
- IAI Awards 2013-Global Space Design Award
- 中國現代裝飾國際傳媒獎
- Modern Decoration International Media Award 2013
- 中國Jintang Prize金堂獎
- Jintang Prize-China Interior Design Awards 2013
- 中國Idea-Tops國際空間設計大獎
- International Space Design Award( Idea- Tops) 2013
- 台灣室內設計大獎TID Award
- Taiwan Interior Design 2013
- 2012
- 英國Andrew Martin安德馬丁國際室內設計大獎
- Andrew Martin Interior Design Award 2012
- 美國IDA國際設計大獎
- International Design Awards 2012
- 香港透視大賞Perspective Awards – 冠軍獎
- Perspective Award 2012，Interior Design Residence Category
- - Gold Prize
- 中國IAI AWARDS亞太設計雙年獎 – 大獎
- IAI Awards 2012 – Frist Prize
- 中國IDCF最具影響力設計機構
- 2012 the 6th China International Interior Design Cultural Festival
- - The Most Influential Design Institution In Greater China
- 中國IDCF最佳設計師
- 2012 the 6th China International Interior Design Cultural Festival
- - The Best Designers of Greater China
- 中國陳設晶麒麟獎
- Art Display China Crystal Kylin Awards 2012
- 中國Jintang Prize金堂獎
- Jintang Prize-China Interior Design Awards 2012
- 台灣室內設計大獎TID Award
- Taiwan Interior Design 2012
- 2011
- 英國Andrew Martin安德馬丁國際室內設計大獎
- Andrew Martin Interior Design Award 2011
- 美國IDA國際設計大獎
- International Design Awards 2011
- 香港Perspective Awards透視大賞
- Perspective Award 2011
- 中國Idea-Tops國際空間設計大獎
- International Space Design Award( Idea- Tops) 2011
- 2010
- 中國Idea-Tops國際空間設計大獎
- International Space Design Award( Idea- Tops) 2010
- 台灣室內設計大獎TID Award
- Taiwan Interior Design 2010
- 地址
-
北區忠明路211號12樓之5 12F.-5, No.211, Zhongming Rd., North Dist.
404 台中市 Taichung
台灣
www.tienfun.com.tw