圭侯 洪文諒空間設計 設計總監/洪文諒
洪文諒從事室內設計二十餘年，非本科班出身，從自身的體驗中學習，少了框架也成就了獨到的見解和認識。
對於設計，認為它應當確保人與生活的融合，同時間更提供一個審美的體驗。
在主張「設計不應該比它所需要還複雜」的理念下，擺脫過多的裝飾裝修，不斷追求更好的可能性，用最少的材料完成一件作品。
Hung Wenliang has over 20 years of experience in interior designing, despite not having received professional training and education.
By learning through actual experiences, he developed original insights which focus on the fusion of human and living as well as the provision of aesthetic experience.
Under the belief that “a design should not be more complicated than it needs to be,” he boldly breaks away from excessive decorations and continues to pursue the ultimate goal of finishing a project using the least required materials.
- 服務
- 室內設計。建築。北歐家具
- 服務區域
- 台北市松山區民生東路五段69巷2弄11號，Taiwan，與台北
- 公司獎項
- 2020 Singapore Interior Design (SIDA)-Gold Winner
- 2020 Singapore Interior Design (SIDA)-Bronze Winner
- 2020 Red Dot in the Red Dot Design Award
- 2020 IF Design Award Winner
- 2020 ASIA Design Prize Winner
- 2019 SPARK – Design Awards Silver Winner
- 2019 DESIGN 100｜大中華區年度人物
- 2019 台灣華人金創獎｜別墅複層類-金獎
- 2019 APSDA亞太空間設計年度評選｜空間藝術大師
- 2019 設計本年度盛典｜最佳別墅豪宅設計獎
- 2019 CGD當代好設計｜優勝獎
- 2019 Architecture MasterPrize – Apartments Interior Winner
- 2019 Architecture MasterPrize – Residential Winner
- 2018 A'Design – Architecture Award Iron Winner
- 2018 A'Design – Interior Award Silver Winner
- 2018 A'Design – Interior Award Bronze Winner
- 2018 LICC – Architecture Award Honorable Mention
- 2018 BERYL杯國際高端住宅設計大獎｜十佳設計師獎
- 2017 IAI Design Award｜優勝獎
- 2016 國際空間設計大獎-Idea-Tops艾特獎｜最佳公寓設計艾特獎
- 2016 國際空間設計大獎-Idea-Tops艾特獎｜最佳公寓設計提名獎
- 2016 金堂獎年度優秀作品｜住宅別墅設計
- 2016 金堂獎年度優秀作品｜住宅公寓設計
- 2016 喜舍杯中國住宅設計總評榜｜年度十佳住宅別墅設計獎
- 2016 喜舍杯中國住宅設計總評榜｜年度十佳住宅公寓設計獎
- 2016 成功設計大賽｜空間類成功設計獎
- 2015 台灣TID室內設計大獎｜居住空間類單層TID獎
- 顯示全部27獎項
- 地址
-
民生東路五段69巷2弄11號
10572 Taiwan, 台北
台灣
+886-227665788 www.ghid-h.com
2000年 成立威頡工程，以室內設計開啟與外界的對話。
2010年 成立大琛國際，緣起於對丹麥椅匠大師Hans J. Wegner設計的喜愛，跨足北歐家具界，深究北歐家具設計與品質嚴格要求的理念及堅持，引介關注自然、著重內涵的生活理念。
2012年 創立ISITCASA品牌，整合更多產品進入公司組織，對外作為大琛國際的企業形象識別。
2019年 成立圭侯設計，秉持設計以人為本的理念，為每一個家賦予不一樣的生活態度與價值觀。