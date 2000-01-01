圭侯 洪文諒空間設計 設計總監/洪文諒





洪文諒從事室內設計二十餘年，非本科班出身，從自身的體驗中學習，少了框架也成就了獨到的見解和認識。

對於設計，認為它應當確保人與生活的融合，同時間更提供一個審美的體驗。

在主張「設計不應該比它所需要還複雜」的理念下，擺脫過多的裝飾裝修，不斷追求更好的可能性，用最少的材料完成一件作品。

Hung Wenliang has over 20 years of experience in interior designing, despite not having received professional training and education.

By learning through actual experiences, he developed original insights which focus on the fusion of human and living as well as the provision of aesthetic experience.

Under the belief that “a design should not be more complicated than it needs to be,” he boldly breaks away from excessive decorations and continues to pursue the ultimate goal of finishing a project using the least required materials.



