When humanity, art, and daily life are intimately connected with space, a space is no longer just a container for living or extensive usage, but a story rich with the art of living and passion. Combine and integrate space aesthetics and functionality vocabulary to create a dialogue status in daily life and space; the affective interaction and story of humanity produced in users and space containers which were transformed by redefined space. By granting a design its true practicality via the application of theories, experimentation, and creativity, DAJ-design Inc. is able to balance reality and aesthetics in its on-going process of creation to inject daily life with imagination brought by creative designs. As a professional expert, DAJ-design integrates design process and construction quality into range of design with different properties according to years of experience in practice and design to provide a professional design service and construction works.
- Architectural.Commercial Space. Residential Space.Entertainment Space.Office
- Asia.Tw與台北市
- 日本JCD Design Award Best 100
- 義大利 A design Award 國際大獎 金獎
- IAI Design Award -商業空間設計優勝獎
- 外灘獎 中國上海國際建築及室內設計 會所空間
- IDEA-Tops 國際空間設計大獎
- TID Design Award室內設計獎
- CIID中國室內設計大獎賽
基隆路二段164號2F
106 台北市
台灣
+886-920989838 www.daj-design.com
www.daj-design.com.