大間空間設計有限公司
室內設計師與裝修公司 台北市
評論 (3)
專案

    Amazing hall - B zone
    Amazing hall - B zone, 大間空間設計有限公司 大間空間設計有限公司 商业空间
    Amazing hall - B zone, 大間空間設計有限公司 大間空間設計有限公司 商业空间
    Amazing hall - B zone
    Amazing hall-A zone
    Amazing hall-A zone, 大間空間設計有限公司 大間空間設計有限公司 商业空间
    Amazing hall-A zone, 大間空間設計有限公司 大間空間設計有限公司 商业空间
    Amazing hall-A zone
    Amazing Banquet Hall
    Amazing Banquet Hall, 大間空間設計有限公司 大間空間設計有限公司 商业空间
    Amazing Banquet Hall, 大間空間設計有限公司 大間空間設計有限公司 商业空间
    Amazing Banquet Hall

    When humanity, art, and daily life are intimately connected with space, a space is no longer just a container for living or extensive usage, but a story rich with the art of living and passion. Combine and integrate space aesthetics and functionality vocabulary to create a dialogue status in daily life and space; the affective interaction and story of humanity produced in users and space containers which were transformed by redefined space. By granting a design its true practicality via the application of theories, experimentation, and creativity, DAJ-design Inc. is able to balance reality and aesthetics in its on-going process of creation to inject daily life with imagination brought by creative designs. As a professional expert, DAJ-design integrates design process and construction quality into range of design with different properties according to years of experience in practice and design to provide a professional design service and construction works.

    服務
    Architectural.Commercial Space. Residential Space.Entertainment Space.Office
    服務區域
    Asia.Tw與台北市
    公司獎項
    • 日本JCD Design Award Best 100
    • 義大利 A design Award 國際大獎 金獎
    • IAI Design Award -商業空間設計優勝獎
    • 外灘獎 中國上海國際建築及室內設計 會所空間
    • IDEA-Tops 國際空間設計大獎
    • TID Design Award室內設計獎
    • CIID中國室內設計大獎賽
    地址
    基隆路二段164號2F
    106 台北市
    台灣
    +886-920989838 www.daj-design.com
    法律聲明

    www.daj-design.com.

    評論

    范祐祥
    超過3年前
    Rainer Tsou
    展宴空间专页设计
    超過4年前
    Phoenix Lin
    专业，亲切，个性化
    近2年前
    Show all 3 reviews
