六相設計成立於2012年，

設計不以量體及表面材質的雕琢，或裝飾材的堆疊產生， 而是著重以空間尺度、動線、光線、與材料特性來結合不同屋主喜好， 客製化各有專屬個性的空間， 不作特定風格呈現， 不跟隨流行操作， 期望每個設計空間隨著生活的不停轉換，能自然融合其中， 不需刻意維護，不隨時光凋零。

Founded in 2012, Phase 6 Design Studio focuses on brining to clients genuine characteristics of the spaces, the layouts, the lightings and materials that customize the unique interior designs, rather than implementing external decorations. Without advertising limited styles and trends, Phase 6 Design Studio commits to inventing design plans adapting to different lives accordantly, naturally, and eternally.