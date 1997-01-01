Ho + Hou studio Architects is a design driven practice working in architectural, interior, and landscape designs. The two partners, Albert Ho and Jen-Suh Hou, amassed over a decade of professional experience in New York and Boston prior to establishing their own firm in Taipei in 1997. During two decades of practice, the firm has gathered a group of dedicated individuals to execute award winning projects.

We view our role as facilitators of our client's dreams. We listen, evaluate, and analyze. The solutions that we formulate embrace both the functional and the aesthetic. It is through a design's functionality that we ascertain its aesthetic values ; conversely, we make aesthetic proposals based on their intrinsic functional qualities.

We believe that design is an intricate part of our lives, rather than an appliqué. Empowered by our clients, we wish to reveal that which is inherent through our designs. We avoid the trendy and the stylish. We believe a design begins only after it has passed onto our client's hands. In the end, it should weather and age with grace.