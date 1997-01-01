你的瀏覽器已過期。

何侯設計 Ho + Hou Studio Architects
建築師 台北市
    • 北投住宅, 何侯設計 Ho + Hou Studio Architects 何侯設計 Ho + Hou Studio Architects
    北投住宅, 何侯設計 Ho + Hou Studio Architects 何侯設計 Ho + Hou Studio Architects
    北投住宅, 何侯設計 Ho + Hou Studio Architects 何侯設計 Ho + Hou Studio Architects
    +23
    北投住宅
    五崧倢運 Shuttle Corporate Headquarter, 何侯設計 Ho + Hou Studio Architects 何侯設計 Ho + Hou Studio Architects 商业空间
    五崧倢運 Shuttle Corporate Headquarter, 何侯設計 Ho + Hou Studio Architects 何侯設計 Ho + Hou Studio Architects 商业空间
    五崧倢運 Shuttle Corporate Headquarter, 何侯設計 Ho + Hou Studio Architects 何侯設計 Ho + Hou Studio Architects 商业空间
    +11
    五崧倢運 Shuttle Corporate Headquarter
    樓中樓住宅 Duplex Residence, 何侯設計 Ho + Hou Studio Architects 何侯設計 Ho + Hou Studio Architects 現代風玄關、走廊與階梯
    樓中樓住宅 Duplex Residence, 何侯設計 Ho + Hou Studio Architects 何侯設計 Ho + Hou Studio Architects 现代客厅設計點子、靈感 & 圖片
    樓中樓住宅 Duplex Residence, 何侯設計 Ho + Hou Studio Architects 何侯設計 Ho + Hou Studio Architects 现代客厅設計點子、靈感 & 圖片
    +19
    樓中樓住宅 Duplex Residence
    梁宅 Liang Residence, 何侯設計 Ho + Hou Studio Architects 何侯設計 Ho + Hou Studio Architects 现代客厅設計點子、靈感 & 圖片
    梁宅 Liang Residence, 何侯設計 Ho + Hou Studio Architects 何侯設計 Ho + Hou Studio Architects 餐廳
    梁宅 Liang Residence, 何侯設計 Ho + Hou Studio Architects 何侯設計 Ho + Hou Studio Architects 现代客厅設計點子、靈感 & 圖片
    +8
    梁宅 Liang Residence
    張宅 Chang Residence, 何侯設計 Ho + Hou Studio Architects 何侯設計 Ho + Hou Studio Architects 现代客厅設計點子、靈感 & 圖片
    張宅 Chang Residence, 何侯設計 Ho + Hou Studio Architects 何侯設計 Ho + Hou Studio Architects 现代客厅設計點子、靈感 & 圖片
    張宅 Chang Residence, 何侯設計 Ho + Hou Studio Architects 何侯設計 Ho + Hou Studio Architects 现代客厅設計點子、靈感 & 圖片
    +8
    張宅 Chang Residence
    何宅樓梯 Ho Residence Stair, 何侯設計 Ho + Hou Studio Architects 何侯設計 Ho + Hou Studio Architects 现代客厅設計點子、靈感 & 圖片
    何宅樓梯 Ho Residence Stair, 何侯設計 Ho + Hou Studio Architects 何侯設計 Ho + Hou Studio Architects 餐廳
    何宅樓梯 Ho Residence Stair, 何侯設計 Ho + Hou Studio Architects 何侯設計 Ho + Hou Studio Architects 樓梯
    +2
    何宅樓梯 Ho Residence Stair
    顯示全部18專案

    Ho + Hou studio Architects is a design driven practice working in architectural, interior, and landscape designs. The two partners, Albert Ho and Jen-Suh Hou, amassed over a decade of professional experience in New York and Boston prior to establishing their own firm in Taipei in 1997. During two decades of practice, the firm has gathered a group of dedicated individuals to execute award winning projects.               

    We view our role as facilitators of our client's dreams. We listen, evaluate, and analyze. The solutions that we formulate embrace both the functional and the aesthetic. It is through a design's functionality that we ascertain its aesthetic values ; conversely, we make aesthetic proposals based on their intrinsic functional qualities.

    We believe that design is an intricate part of our lives, rather than an appliqué. Empowered by our clients, we wish to reveal that which is inherent through our designs. We avoid the trendy and the stylish. We believe a design begins only after it has passed onto our client's hands. In the end,  it should weather and age with grace.

    服務
    建築設計，室內設計，與景觀設計
    服務區域
    台灣，東亞區，與台北市
    地址
    新湖三路191號4樓之一
    105 台北市
    台灣
    +886-227960665 www.hohou.com

