室內建築師
在
Taipei City
室內建築師
在
Taipei City
於作設計事業 AJ Lee Interior Design Group
+886-913511194
Website
www.facebook.com/nuspacedesign
評論 (0)
量身訂製您的生活品質讓設計成為一種生活態度
服務
建築、室內設計
服務區域
Taipei City
地址
11F.-2, No.31, Songjiang Rd., Zhongshan Dist.Taipei City
10455 Taipei City
台灣
+886-913511194
www.facebook.com/nuspacedesign
