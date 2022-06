竹村空間 Zhucun Design

竹村空間自2008年成立,深知築巢有夢的深切,因此秉持熱誠及專業且豐富的實作經驗來協助業主完成自己的夢,讓夢想得以實現。

我們有一系列針對不同屬性及客層需求所打造的設計流程,不管您對空間有甚麼故事,我們都準備好隨時傾聽。

Established in 2008, Zhucun Design is deeply aware of the universal yearning for building one’s dream house. Adhering to our passion, plus our professional capacity and abundant experience, we help our clients fulfill their dreams. We have a design process tailored for different clientele with different needs. Whatever stories or dreams you may have for the space, we are always ready to listen.