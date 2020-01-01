[光島室內設計- Re Life Design]為"吳東都室內設計"的台北分部提供北中地區規劃獨特的 住宅&商業空間公司英文名稱 "Re Life Design" 強調新的設計.新的生活我們希望每一次的建設性破壞,帶來的是一次全新體驗生活環境的感受.

就像"重新開始"

-------------- 我們用有限的資源.打造接近滿分的感受！

我們的風格是永恆和現代的，強烈的獨特性以及原創力都是我們的專長。我們了解客戶的需求，並且給予最專業的建議，提昇品味和生活居住環境，創造一個完美空間我們對客戶的熱情已經被證明是一個非常成功以及被放心的

[光島室內設計- Re Life Design] Designs Inc. is an acclaimed interior and furniture design firm based in Taiwan -Tainan, that creates atmospheric interiors for a wide range of commercial and residential clients. Our projects range from trendy restaurants and nightclubs , boutiques and glamorous residences.

[光島室內設計- Re Life Design]Designs Inc. provides services nationally and internationally

Our style is timeless and modern, yet gives each project its own unique punch of creativity and originality. We balance fundamental principles of design with our clients' needs, taking into account their direction, taste and lifestyle to create a space that's uniquely their own. Our passion for design and excellent working relationships with our clients have proven a highly successful combination.

聯絡方式：02-23048585 . 0915581163 （ASKA）. 0986681608 (Mr.吳)