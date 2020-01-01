[光島室內設計- Re Life Design]為"吳東都室內設計"的台北分部提供北中地區規劃獨特的 住宅&商業空間公司英文名稱 "Re Life Design" 強調新的設計.新的生活我們希望每一次的建設性破壞,帶來的是一次全新體驗生活環境的感受.
就像"重新開始"
-------------- 我們用有限的資源.打造接近滿分的感受！
.............................
我們的風格是永恆和現代的，強烈的獨特性以及原創力都是我們的專長。我們了解客戶的需求，並且給予最專業的建議，提昇品味和生活居住環境，創造一個完美空間我們對客戶的熱情已經被證明是一個非常成功以及被放心的
[光島室內設計- Re Life Design] Designs Inc. is an acclaimed interior and furniture design firm based in Taiwan -Tainan, that creates atmospheric interiors for a wide range of commercial and residential clients. Our projects range from trendy restaurants and nightclubs , boutiques and glamorous residences.
[光島室內設計- Re Life Design]Designs Inc. provides services nationally and internationally
Our style is timeless and modern, yet gives each project its own unique punch of creativity and originality. We balance fundamental principles of design with our clients' needs, taking into account their direction, taste and lifestyle to create a space that's uniquely their own. Our passion for design and excellent working relationships with our clients have proven a highly successful combination.
Please visit - Our Website and blog.
聯絡方式：02-23048585 . 0915581163 （ASKA）. 0986681608 (Mr.吳)
- 服務
- 室內設計、商業空間、住宅、辦公室、老屋翻新、建築外觀重建、餐酒館、服飾店、民宿
- 服務區域
- 北、中、南 . 全省服務與台北市
- 公司獎項
- DESIGNER NOTES*設計總監 吳東都*設計師 吳鑑勳*設計師 吳伯煒*西元1990年香港大學 室內設計專業培訓結業*西元1991年榮獲內政部建築研究所主辦 住宅空間有效應用傑出設計獎*中華民國室內設計協會正會員*成功大學中小企業管理顧問進修班17期結業*中華民國建築室內裝修專業技術人員協會 正會員*內政部營建署室內裝修設計施工技術人員結業 證照40E1006398*現任台南市室內設計裝修商業同業公會 理事
- 地址
-
台北市中正區三元街108號
100 台北市
台灣
+886-915581163 relifedesign.tumblr.com