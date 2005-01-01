你的瀏覽器已過期。

想要更輕鬆體驗居家設計的話，請下載其他的免費瀏覽器。點擊圖示就行摟!

空間
專業人士
雜誌
DIY
加入專業人士的行列
高級版
登出
浩司室內裝修設計有限公司 HOUSE INTERIOR DESIGN
室內設計師與裝修公司 台北市
概覽 1專案 (1) 0創意點子簿 (0)
評論 (3)
edit edit in admin 要求評論 新的專案
要求評論 編輯資料

專案

新的專案
  • Go 高級版
    • 南歐鄉村, 浩司室內裝修設計有限公司 HOUSE INTERIOR DESIGN 浩司室內裝修設計有限公司 HOUSE INTERIOR DESIGN 臥室 Brown
    南歐鄉村, 浩司室內裝修設計有限公司 HOUSE INTERIOR DESIGN 浩司室內裝修設計有限公司 HOUSE INTERIOR DESIGN 浴室
    南歐鄉村, 浩司室內裝修設計有限公司 HOUSE INTERIOR DESIGN 浩司室內裝修設計有限公司 HOUSE INTERIOR DESIGN 視聽室 Blue
    +8
    南歐鄉村

    浩司設計創立於2005年的盛夏之初。創立的主因除了本身對設計的天生喜愛外；亦希望能將日本所學的設計理念與精密工法及日式嚴謹持事態度等精神，融入空間建制過程中。期許造就每個各案之美學理論與專業執行面均能完美結合。

    Concept:

    House Interior Design is founded in the beginning of the summer of 2005.

    The main reason to start the company is from my innate love for the design.  I also hope to integrate with the design philosophy, the engineering methods of precision and the strict Japanese attitude that I’ve learned from Japan into the space forming process. What I expect is to combine perfectly with the aesthetic theory and the professional construction in each case.

    服務
    室內設計及工程施工
    服務區域
    台灣及日本與台北市
    地址
    懷德街36號2樓
    112 台北市
    台灣
    +886-228282262 www.iid-house.com

    評論

    J O
    真的是一个超级优质，设计施作细心，非常有质感的好公司喔！
    約1年前
    韓書峻
    品质优良 设计师会沟通 服务很好 完全打造出我想要的风格呢!!!
    約1年前
    Po-YUAN Cheng
    約5年前
    Show all 3 reviews
      Add SEO element