浩司設計創立於2005年的盛夏之初。創立的主因除了本身對設計的天生喜愛外；亦希望能將日本所學的設計理念與精密工法及日式嚴謹持事態度等精神，融入空間建制過程中。期許造就每個各案之美學理論與專業執行面均能完美結合。

Concept:

House Interior Design is founded in the beginning of the summer of 2005.

The main reason to start the company is from my innate love for the design. I also hope to integrate with the design philosophy, the engineering methods of precision and the strict Japanese attitude that I’ve learned from Japan into the space forming process. What I expect is to combine perfectly with the aesthetic theory and the professional construction in each case.