Heng Yueh 恆岳設計
室內設計師與裝修公司 台北市
評論 (9)
專案

    • 傳承, Heng Yueh 恆岳設計 Heng Yueh 恆岳設計 客廳
    傳承, Heng Yueh 恆岳設計 Heng Yueh 恆岳設計 客廳
    傳承, Heng Yueh 恆岳設計 Heng Yueh 恆岳設計 廚房
    +3
    傳承
    風雅, Heng Yueh 恆岳設計 Heng Yueh 恆岳設計 臥室床與床頭櫃
    風雅, Heng Yueh 恆岳設計 Heng Yueh 恆岳設計 臥室衣櫥與衣櫃
    風雅, Heng Yueh 恆岳設計 Heng Yueh 恆岳設計 書房/辦公室桌子
    +9
    風雅

    空間設計的美學藝術，蔡岳儒總監更能將日式精闢的手工藝術融入台灣的設計與工程，更將留日所學發揚光大明確的把結構、動線、收納、光線與品味融入建築、景觀與室內三大空間之中，藉由點線面展現出空間的獨特性，並賦予空間延續的生命活力。

    Design director Yueh-Ju Tsai is good at applying Japanese handmade fine art to the design and construction in Taiwan. Mr. Tsai has developed what he learned in Japan, and applied structure, flow, storage, light and taste to the area of architecture, landscape and interior. Mr. Tsai utilizes dots, lines, surface to show the unique character of space and put vivid life into the space.

    服務
    室內設計、室內裝修、商業設計、辦公室設計、設計施工
    服務區域
    台北市
    地址
    中山區林森北路50號4樓之1
    100 台北市
    台灣
    +886-937070794 www.hengyueh.com.tw

    評論

    張晏齊
    蔡设计师亲切服务设计感十足，值得推荐。
    5個月前
    Irving Kang
    谢谢蔡先生，在有限的预算，设计上不仅恰到好处，超前的施工进度，都令人满意，多亏你的帮忙，能让我们家更完整，真的很感谢！
    8個月前
    Trista Wang
    蔡总监的设计符合我对家的期待，且能考虑到业主未想到的问题，在设计过程中，不厌其烦的调整及沟通。工班的施工品质优良，师傅们也都非常优秀，完全不像我们所想像的工班，且在施工时发现意料之外的问题时'，也能及时调整及想方法为我们解决。完工后即便有些小问题，总监也会请工班调整修改。与总监配合真的是轻松愉快，没有发生那些可怕的装修问题
    8個月前
    Show all 9 reviews

