空間設計的美學藝術，蔡岳儒總監更能將日式精闢的手工藝術融入台灣的設計與工程，更將留日所學發揚光大明確的把結構、動線、收納、光線與品味融入建築、景觀與室內三大空間之中，藉由點線面展現出空間的獨特性，並賦予空間延續的生命活力。

Design director Yueh-Ju Tsai is good at applying Japanese handmade fine art to the design and construction in Taiwan. Mr. Tsai has developed what he learned in Japan, and applied structure, flow, storage, light and taste to the area of architecture, landscape and interior. Mr. Tsai utilizes dots, lines, surface to show the unique character of space and put vivid life into the space.