Ris Interior Design Co., Ltd. was established at Taichung city, Taiwan, in 2013. A group of design manias pursues timeless elegance and coexistence with utilitarian in interior space. The company dedicates to both classic aesthetics and contemporary solution on every project, aiming on long-term progress and sustainable connection with fashion, culture, society.
理絲室內設計2013年成立於台中，以「理念思緒，細膩如絲」為銘，追求當代美學與機能細節，體現空間永恆優雅與時代經典。走訪各式風格的年譜裡，從法式新古典、英倫新藝術、德國包浩斯、美式鄉村，至北歐斯堪地那維亞，時而戀舊昔日經典，時而追尋當代新意，致力於建構框架內無邊際的空間型態。
- 服務
- Interior Design
- Interior Renovation
- Interior Decoration // 室內設計 居家裝潢 傢飾配置
- 服務區域
- Taichung city
- Taipei city Tawan // 台灣 中部地區 北部地區
- 公司獎項
- 2018 中國Jintang Award金堂獎年度優秀住宅公寓設計
- 2018 中國IAI設計優勝獎
- 2018 中國 Jinteng Award金騰獎
- 2018-2019 廣州設計週 40 UNDER 40 中國設計傑出青年 全國榜上榜
- 2018 台灣Gold Pin Design Award金點設計獎
- 2018 德國IF Design Award Winner
- 2018 美國IDA Design Award 3rd Place
- 2017-2018 義大利A'design Silver Award 銀獎
- 2017-2018 台灣TINTA漂亮家居設計家金獎
- 2017 台灣ADA亞洲設計獎銅獎
- 2017-2018 廣州設計週 40 UNDER 40 中國設計傑出青年
- 2017 中國Modern Decoration現代裝飾國際傳媒獎
- 顯示全部12獎項
- 地址
-
1F, No. 402, Section 3, Taiwan Blvd, Xitun District, Taichung city, Taiwan // 西屯區台灣大道三段402號1F
407 台中市
台灣
+886-427070766 www.ris-interior.com