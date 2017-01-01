Ris Interior Design Co., Ltd. was established at Taichung city, Taiwan, in 2013. A group of design manias pursues timeless elegance and coexistence with utilitarian in interior space. The company dedicates to both classic aesthetics and contemporary solution on every project, aiming on long-term progress and sustainable connection with fashion, culture, society.

理絲室內設計2013年成立於台中，以「理念思緒，細膩如絲」為銘，追求當代美學與機能細節，體現空間永恆優雅與時代經典。走訪各式風格的年譜裡，從法式新古典、英倫新藝術、德國包浩斯、美式鄉村，至北歐斯堪地那維亞，時而戀舊昔日經典，時而追尋當代新意，致力於建構框架內無邊際的空間型態。