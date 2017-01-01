你的瀏覽器已過期。

理絲室內設計有限公司 Ris Interior Design Co., Ltd.
室內設計師與裝修公司 台中市
    • 理絲室內設計｜Ris Interior Design Workspace, 理絲室內設計有限公司 Ris Interior Design Co., Ltd. 理絲室內設計有限公司 Ris Interior Design Co., Ltd. 書房/辦公室 刨花板 White
    理絲室內設計｜Ris Interior Design Workspace, 理絲室內設計有限公司 Ris Interior Design Co., Ltd. 理絲室內設計有限公司 Ris Interior Design Co., Ltd. 書房/辦公室 刨花板 White
    理絲室內設計｜Ris Interior Design Workspace, 理絲室內設計有限公司 Ris Interior Design Co., Ltd. 理絲室內設計有限公司 Ris Interior Design Co., Ltd. 書房/辦公室 刨花板 Grey
    +7
    理絲室內設計｜Ris Interior Design Workspace
    生生創研｜XOR Creative Research, 理絲室內設計有限公司 Ris Interior Design Co., Ltd. 理絲室內設計有限公司 Ris Interior Design Co., Ltd. 樓梯 鐵/鋼 Black
    生生創研｜XOR Creative Research, 理絲室內設計有限公司 Ris Interior Design Co., Ltd. 理絲室內設計有限公司 Ris Interior Design Co., Ltd. 地板 銅/青銅/黃銅 Amber/Gold
    生生創研｜XOR Creative Research, 理絲室內設計有限公司 Ris Interior Design Co., Ltd. 理絲室內設計有限公司 Ris Interior Design Co., Ltd. 系統廚具 合板 Black
    +31
    生生創研｜XOR Creative Research
    紛染．綿綿｜Trochee of Tints, 理絲室內設計有限公司 Ris Interior Design Co., Ltd. 理絲室內設計有限公司 Ris Interior Design Co., Ltd. 客廳 複合木地板 White
    紛染．綿綿｜Trochee of Tints, 理絲室內設計有限公司 Ris Interior Design Co., Ltd. 理絲室內設計有限公司 Ris Interior Design Co., Ltd. 廚房 合板 Blue
    紛染．綿綿｜Trochee of Tints, 理絲室內設計有限公司 Ris Interior Design Co., Ltd. 理絲室內設計有限公司 Ris Interior Design Co., Ltd. 廚房 合板 Blue
    +30
    紛染．綿綿｜Trochee of Tints
    富壁寶鼎珠寶店｜FBBD Jeweler, 理絲室內設計有限公司 Ris Interior Design Co., Ltd. 理絲室內設計有限公司 Ris Interior Design Co., Ltd. 辦公空間與店舖 銅/青銅/黃銅 Green
    富壁寶鼎珠寶店｜FBBD Jeweler, 理絲室內設計有限公司 Ris Interior Design Co., Ltd. 理絲室內設計有限公司 Ris Interior Design Co., Ltd. 辦公空間與店舖 銅/青銅/黃銅 Green
    富壁寶鼎珠寶店｜FBBD Jeweler, 理絲室內設計有限公司 Ris Interior Design Co., Ltd. 理絲室內設計有限公司 Ris Interior Design Co., Ltd. 辦公空間與店舖 銅/青銅/黃銅 Green
    +28
    富壁寶鼎珠寶店｜FBBD Jeweler
    霏霧．烟波｜Fog Floated, 理絲室內設計有限公司 Ris Interior Design Co., Ltd. 理絲室內設計有限公司 Ris Interior Design Co., Ltd. 玄關、走廊與階梯儲藏櫃
    霏霧．烟波｜Fog Floated, 理絲室內設計有限公司 Ris Interior Design Co., Ltd. 理絲室內設計有限公司 Ris Interior Design Co., Ltd. 現代風玄關、走廊與階梯
    霏霧．烟波｜Fog Floated, 理絲室內設計有限公司 Ris Interior Design Co., Ltd. 理絲室內設計有限公司 Ris Interior Design Co., Ltd. 玄關、走廊與階梯配件與裝飾品
    +31
    霏霧．烟波｜Fog Floated
    布吉瓦爾花園｜The Garden at Bougival, 理絲室內設計有限公司 Ris Interior Design Co., Ltd. 理絲室內設計有限公司 Ris Interior Design Co., Ltd. 客廳
    布吉瓦爾花園｜The Garden at Bougival, 理絲室內設計有限公司 Ris Interior Design Co., Ltd. 理絲室內設計有限公司 Ris Interior Design Co., Ltd. 客廳沙發與扶手椅
    布吉瓦爾花園｜The Garden at Bougival, 理絲室內設計有限公司 Ris Interior Design Co., Ltd. 理絲室內設計有限公司 Ris Interior Design Co., Ltd. 客廳
    +25
    布吉瓦爾花園｜The Garden at Bougival
    顯示全部21專案

         Ris Interior Design Co., Ltd. was established at Taichung city, Taiwan, in 2013. A group of design manias pursues timeless elegance and coexistence with utilitarian in interior space. The company dedicates to both classic aesthetics and contemporary solution on every project, aiming on long-term progress and sustainable connection with fashion, culture, society.

    　　理絲室內設計2013年成立於台中，以「理念思緒，細膩如絲」為銘，追求當代美學與機能細節，體現空間永恆優雅與時代經典。走訪各式風格的年譜裡，從法式新古典、英倫新藝術、德國包浩斯、美式鄉村，至北歐斯堪地那維亞，時而戀舊昔日經典，時而追尋當代新意，致力於建構框架內無邊際的空間型態。

    服務
    • Interior Design
    • Interior Renovation
    • Interior Decoration // 室內設計 居家裝潢 傢飾配置
    服務區域
    • Taichung city
    • Taipei city Tawan // 台灣 中部地區 北部地區
    公司獎項
    • 2018 中國Jintang Award金堂獎年度優秀住宅公寓設計
    • 2018 中國IAI設計優勝獎
    • 2018 中國 Jinteng Award金騰獎
    • 2018-2019 廣州設計週 40 UNDER 40 中國設計傑出青年 全國榜上榜
    • 2018 台灣Gold Pin Design Award金點設計獎
    • 2018 德國IF Design Award Winner
    • 2018 美國IDA Design Award 3rd Place
    • 2017-2018 義大利A'design Silver Award 銀獎
    • 2017-2018 台灣TINTA漂亮家居設計家金獎
    • 2017 台灣ADA亞洲設計獎銅獎
    • 2017-2018 廣州設計週 40 UNDER 40 中國設計傑出青年
    • 2017 中國Modern Decoration現代裝飾國際傳媒獎
    • 顯示全部12獎項
    地址
    1F, No. 402, Section 3, Taiwan Blvd, Xitun District, Taichung city, Taiwan // ​西屯區台灣大道三段402號1F
    407 台中市
    台灣
    +886-427070766 www.ris-interior.com

    最近來自homify編輯團隊的肯定

