ModernTree, a subsidiary of Wavecape Industrial Co., Ltd., established in 1992, is one of Taiwan’s leading flooring manufacturers. Ever since ModernTree’s establishment, we have been devoted in making the most interesting and reliable products for Taiwanese and international markets. Located in Southern Taiwan, ModernTree possesses production and storage space of more than 16,500M2, and has annual maximum capacity of more than 1,000,000 M2 of engineered wood flooring. With fully capable quality control and R&D departments, ModernTree strive to bring the most attractive and most reliable wood floorings to the market. Our mission statement is to become the leading Taiwanese wood flooring manufacturer, and with the expansion in product lines and market shares, gradually become the leading factory for wood flooring in Asia. ModernTree is a full line manufacturer for engineered wood flooring, which means we do everything in house. We have our own kilns to control the moisture content, our own fumigation chamber to ensure the products are pest free, and our coating line is one of the longest in Asia, which measured at more than 100 meters long. Our company has also a complete test lab for our quality control engineers to perform almost all important industrial standard tests. ModernTree has been faithfully serving the Taiwanese market for almost twenty years now, and is now looking to expand our horizon to the international markets. Please contact us if you have any further inquiries.

勝發木業股份有限公司是由經營拉鍊及染整事業起家的專業拉鍊製造公司，順凱關係企業所投資的子公司，成立於一九八八年，廠房面積約為伍千多坪，並擁有全台灣最長的生產線，月產能約兩萬坪。順凱關係企業為何投資勝發木業股份有限公司，是因為看好裝潢建材市場，在生活水準這麼高的現代，每個人都會想把住家裝潢的美觀並舒適，有要美麗舒適的空間，設計師都會首先考慮到使用木材做地板，壁板或是扶手，樓梯版。此外，因為木材可調節室內溫度的功能及可散發芬多精，對於人體有意想不到的好處。加上台灣位於地震帶，許多建設公司在蓋大型建設案時，會選擇木質地板以減輕大樓的重量，進而增強大樓的結構。

依據建材工會的資料顯示，目前台灣木質地板每月的需求量有十五萬坪，日本有一百二十萬坪及中國市場有三百萬坪，並此數量為持續增加中，加上歐美地區的需求，木質地板的需求量，事實上有很大成長空間及遠景。 勝發木業為專業地板製造商，同時間擁有生產及研發部門，從原料加工至產品研發皆為一貫作業，開發優良產品又能確保品質，由初期的加工製造及買賣傳統式實木地板為主，後來因於社會型態的轉變，隨著時代的變遷與生活品質的提升，實木地板已由高貴奢侈品轉為平價家居必需品，為了因應此潮流變化，勝發公司由傳統的實木地板研發至今的摩樹家高耐磨型地板系列，平價惠實易保養。