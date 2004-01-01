CCL Architects & Planners was founded in July 2004, is committed to the integration of environmental planning both aesthetics and architectural space, with 2D and 3D drawing creation constituted, with operating entity model, any possibility to experience space, is a charge of vitality and creativity of young design firm.
- 服務
- Urban planning，Architectural design，與Interior design
- 服務區域
- Taipei
- 公司獎項
- 2010 Finalist in Far Eastern Architectural Design Award.
- 2010 Nominate in China Architecture Media Awards.
- 2014 Special Mention in the A+Awards, Architizer New York.
- 2014 Finalist of ADA Awards for Emerging Architect
- 地址
-
2F., No.49, Sec. 2, Ren’ai Rd., Zhongzheng Dist.,
10056 Taipei
台灣
+886-266130988 architizer.com/firms/ccl-architects-planners