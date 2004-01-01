你的瀏覽器已過期。

CCL Architects &amp; Planners林祺錦建築師事務所
建築師 Taipei
概覽 3專案 (3) 0創意點子簿 (0)
評論 (0)
專案

    懷石 The House
    Working Recharge Station 工作充電站
    House Hsiung

    CCL Architects & Planners was founded in July 2004, is committed to the integration of environmental planning both aesthetics and architectural space, with 2D and 3D drawing creation constituted, with operating entity model, any possibility to experience space, is a charge of vitality and creativity of young design firm.

    服務
    Urban planning，Architectural design，與Interior design
    服務區域
    Taipei
    公司獎項
    • 2010 Finalist in Far Eastern Architectural Design Award.
    • 2010 Nominate in China Architecture Media Awards.
    • 2014 Special Mention in the A+Awards, Architizer New York.
    • 2014 Finalist of ADA Awards for Emerging Architect
    地址
    ​ 2F., No.49, Sec. 2, Ren’ai Rd., Zhongzheng Dist.,
    10056 Taipei
    台灣
    +886-266130988 architizer.com/firms/ccl-architects-planners

