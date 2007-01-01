耀昀創意設計有限公司/Alfonso Ideas

你的瀏覽器已過期。

憑著對建築設計的熱情與堅持從紐西蘭

澳洲回到出生的台灣

帶領著一個團隊在每個作品裡灌入想法、巧思與創意

轉化原本的條件限制我們期許能夠在動線、收納、空間、與美學的每個環節裡

能夠讓屋主收藏幸福與感動

With the passion to the architectural design.

From New Zealand to Australia back to the birthplace Taiwan.

Leading a team by pouring creativity, ideas and details into each project.

Transforming the original restricted conditions.

We hope to make the owners to feel touched and satisfied to see the detailsthat we put in the design, space and aesthetics.

服務區域
台中以北
公司獎項
  • Nominated in 2008 BE Conference Visualization Award
  • Projects published in BE Magazine 4-4/5-1/5-2
  • 2007 Silver Award for Architectural Design and Construction in Hamilton New Zealand
地址
莒光路231號1樓
108 台北市
台灣
+886-223042133 www.alfonsoideas.com

林孟孟
專業！
超過2年前
pi pi
超過5年前
