贏特室內設計

電話 / TEL : 04-2201-6116 傳真 / FAX:04-22018-4907

地址 / Address : 台中市北區忠明路254號 / 1F., No.254, Zhongming Rd., North Dist., Taichung City 404, Taiwan (R.O.C.)

信箱 / E-mail : winner068@gmail.com 官網 / Official website : http://www.winner-design.com.tw/

服務項目 / Service items : 室內設計/景觀設計/展場設計/工程施工/修繕工程 Interior design / Landscape design / Exhibition design / Construction / Repair works

贏特室內設計是一家位於台灣地區的全方位服務室內設計公司，擁有多年的經驗，完成了數百種室內外空間設計、景觀設計、商業設計和住宅設計。從您的小房子到您的豪華住宅，從您的零售空間到您的公司和商業空間，我們的項目是不受限制的。贏特室內設計有豐富的經驗，如餐廳，企業辦公室，零售店和娛樂及住宅設計。

我們熱愛我們的工作，對每一個我們承擔的項目充滿激情。多年來，贏特室內設計秉承服務，創新，誠信，責任的理念，以最優秀的設計團隊，最專業的施工團隊為客戶提供優質且完善的服務，並且贏得客戶的肯定和讚許。為了給客戶巧奪天工作品與最實在的價格及品質，贏特於細膩完整的設計、規劃之外，並擁有數百坪現代化木工廠的垂直整合，已達到物超所值、高品質，真功夫及實在的報價，換得20多年來的好口碑。

Winner Interior Design is a full service interior design company based in Taiwan. With decades of expertise under the belt, we’ve completed hundreds of projects in indoor and outdoor space designs, including landscape, commercial and residential designs. Ranging from small home, luxury house, retail space to corporate & commercial space, our projects see no limits. Winner Interior Design has a broad depth of experiences in restaurants, corporate offices, retail stores, gaming and entertainment as well as residential design.

We love our work and are passionate about every project we undertake. Over the years, Winner Interior Design uphold the concept of service, innovation, integrity and responsibility with the best design team and the most professional construction to provide high quality and best practice, gaining the customer's recognition and praise. In order to give the client the best workmanship and the most reasonable price with high quality, Winner Interior Design executes delicate and complete design, planning, and with vertical integration of it’s modern factory, thus achieving great value, high quality, real skills and 20 years of good reputation.