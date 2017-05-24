國際視野、在地思考，是我們的識別也是我們的設計理念，具冒險性實驗精神、考慮設計案週遭的微氣候，並實踐在我們的設計作品之中。安藤國際室內裝修工程有限公司與吳宗憲建築師事務所努力傾聽業主的需求，提供精緻化、高質感的團隊整合設計服務，提供專業的室內、建築與景觀設計整合服務。作品類型涵蓋小套房、老屋整修、透天、別墅、公寓、大樓及商業空間…等，室內作品朝健康無毒的方向努力、建築作品積極追求生態永續、景觀規劃考慮週遭的微氣候設計觀。

With incorporating an international design concept in local design as our company and design philosophy, our unique design portrays an adventurous and yet careful considerations to all design aspects. At Glocal Architecture Office, we strive to accomplish all the requirements of clients. With our intricate design team, we provide design services in interior, architecture, and landscape. Our works range from apartment suite, old building renovation, villa resort, high-rise apartment, commercial...etc. Our design aims at a seamless interior, sustainable architecture, and surrounding atmosphere landscape.