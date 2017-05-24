國際視野、在地思考，是我們的識別也是我們的設計理念，具冒險性實驗精神、考慮設計案週遭的微氣候，並實踐在我們的設計作品之中。安藤國際室內裝修工程有限公司與吳宗憲建築師事務所努力傾聽業主的需求，提供精緻化、高質感的團隊整合設計服務，提供專業的室內、建築與景觀設計整合服務。作品類型涵蓋小套房、老屋整修、透天、別墅、公寓、大樓及商業空間…等，室內作品朝健康無毒的方向努力、建築作品積極追求生態永續、景觀規劃考慮週遭的微氣候設計觀。
With incorporating an international design concept in local design as our company and design philosophy, our unique design portrays an adventurous and yet careful considerations to all design aspects. At Glocal Architecture Office, we strive to accomplish all the requirements of clients. With our intricate design team, we provide design services in interior, architecture, and landscape. Our works range from apartment suite, old building renovation, villa resort, high-rise apartment, commercial...etc. Our design aims at a seamless interior, sustainable architecture, and surrounding atmosphere landscape.
- 服務
- 室內設計及施工 / 建築設計 / 景觀規畫 / 品牌策劃
- 服務區域
- 台灣北區、中區、南區、宜蘭花東及離島地區 / 海外地區
- 公司獎項
- --------(2017.05.24更新)
- 2017/ 上海第十二屆金外灘獎 最佳商業空間類 優秀獎
- 2017/ 中國室內設計大賽 鵬鼎獎 最佳樣板房空間獎 優勝
- 2017/ 中國室內設計大賽 鵬鼎獎 中國十大當紅豪宅設計師
- 2017/ A’Design設計獎 建築與建築結構設計類別 銀獎
- 2016/ CID當代國際設計大獎 產品設計 優選
- 2016/ CID當代國際設計大獎 住宅空間設計 決選佳作
- 2016/ SIDA新加坡室內設計大獎
- 2016/ 中國室內設計 金堂獎 年度最佳公共空間
- 2016/ 中國室內設計 金堂獎 年度最佳別墅空間
- 2016/ CIDF國際環藝創新設計作品大賽 華鼎獎 住宅公寓空間類 一等獎
- 2016/ CIDF新家杯國際家居設計創新項目作品大賽 住宅公寓空間類 二等獎
- 2016/ AIDIA亞洲室內設計獎 公共空間銅獎
- 2016/ IAI設計優勝獎
- 2016/ 上海國際建築與室內設計節金外灘獎 最佳居住空間優秀獎
- 2016/ 中國建築裝飾CBDA設計獎 商品房/公寓/別墅空間工程類 銀獎
- 2016/ 中國建築裝飾CBDA設計獎 樣板房空間工程類 銅獎
- 2015/ 艾特獎 最佳會所設計
- 2015/ 艾特獎 最佳樣板房設計
- 2015/ 艾特獎 最佳公寓設計
- 2015/ 第一屆當代設計雜誌 當代設計獎 最佳推薦獎
- 2014/ 艾特獎 最佳商業空間設計
- 2014/ 幸福空間亞洲設計獎 商業空間 銀獎
- 2014/ 優良廠商協會 台灣傑出室內設計師大獎
- 地址
板橋區莊敬路25巷4弄7號1樓
22042 新北市
台灣
+886-222531078 www.gaoffice-design.com