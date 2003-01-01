蕭力仁建築師事務所 (LiRen Hsiao Architect and Associates)成立於2003年，以師承美國萊特(Frank Lloyd Wright) 草原建築 (Prairie Architecture) ，及芝加哥現代主義大師韋伯 (Hanno Weber) ， 致力於機能主義，與回歸自然的綠色養生建築為建築使命。

我們長期以來， 與優秀政府部門、建商及銷售等顧問團隊合作，累積具備嫻熟的建築法令掌握能力，並充份了解建照申請流程，房地產市場資訊，且充份參與產品定位過程，讓建築有更全方位的思考。

七年來， 陸續完成了許多高級集合住宅、 旅館、 商場等，公共工程包括市政中心、圖書館、 體育館、學校等，並頗受好評. 近年與誠蓄工程顧問公司共同執行營建管理，使得建築與營建管理能更緊密結合，從規劃、 管理、 營造、 到工程驗收有更全面性的服務。

我們也多次和國外一流建築師團隊合作，如美國CBT、 英國Benoy、 奧地利CET等. 除了提升視野與專業能力， 也引進國際團對隊的理念與思維，為提昇台灣的建築環境盡一份責任。

Liren Hsiao Architects and Associates, founded in 2003, engages in designing and planning for civil projects (libraries, schools, stadiums, cultural centers, etc), residential buildings and commercial buildings. Graduating from University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee in 2006, highly influenced by Frank Lloyd Wright’s Prairie Architecture and Chicago modernist Mr. Honno Weber , Liren Hsiao incorporates the concepts of functionalism and green/healthy buildings to the his architecture practice.

Working with government, real estate companies and the professional sales teams over the past years, our team is experienced and providing a varies of services from architecture laws analysis, advising on the application process for building permit, and fully engage in the market positioning process. On this basis, we are devoted to the design excellence, economic effectiveness, as well as building functions.

To widen our service scope, we also team up with Transcend Engineering Consultants on several construction management projects with widened service scope from architecture planning, construction and management, and the final examination.

We also team up with other outstanding architecture firms globally, such as CBT, Benoy, and CET. We hope that we can exchange the design concept and execution experience, and leverage the new design concept to escalate our architect design capability, with larger contribution to Taiwan architecture society.