蕭力仁建築師事務所 (LiRen Hsiao Architect and Associates)成立於2003年，以師承美國萊特(Frank Lloyd Wright) 草原建築 (Prairie Architecture) ，及芝加哥現代主義大師韋伯 (Hanno Weber) ， 致力於機能主義，與回歸自然的綠色養生建築為建築使命。
我們長期以來， 與優秀政府部門、建商及銷售等顧問團隊合作，累積具備嫻熟的建築法令掌握能力，並充份了解建照申請流程，房地產市場資訊，且充份參與產品定位過程，讓建築有更全方位的思考。
七年來， 陸續完成了許多高級集合住宅、 旅館、 商場等，公共工程包括市政中心、圖書館、 體育館、學校等，並頗受好評. 近年與誠蓄工程顧問公司共同執行營建管理，使得建築與營建管理能更緊密結合，從規劃、 管理、 營造、 到工程驗收有更全面性的服務。
我們也多次和國外一流建築師團隊合作，如美國CBT、 英國Benoy、 奧地利CET等. 除了提升視野與專業能力， 也引進國際團對隊的理念與思維，為提昇台灣的建築環境盡一份責任。
Liren Hsiao Architects and Associates, founded in 2003, engages in designing and planning for civil projects (libraries, schools, stadiums, cultural centers, etc), residential buildings and commercial buildings. Graduating from University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee in 2006, highly influenced by Frank Lloyd Wright’s Prairie Architecture and Chicago modernist Mr. Honno Weber , Liren Hsiao incorporates the concepts of functionalism and green/healthy buildings to the his architecture practice.
Working with government, real estate companies and the professional sales teams over the past years, our team is experienced and providing a varies of services from architecture laws analysis, advising on the application process for building permit, and fully engage in the market positioning process. On this basis, we are devoted to the design excellence, economic effectiveness, as well as building functions.
To widen our service scope, we also team up with Transcend Engineering Consultants on several construction management projects with widened service scope from architecture planning, construction and management, and the final examination.
We also team up with other outstanding architecture firms globally, such as CBT, Benoy, and CET. We hope that we can exchange the design concept and execution experience, and leverage the new design concept to escalate our architect design capability, with larger contribution to Taiwan architecture society.
- 公司獎項
- 田徑場、水上運動中心、青少年運動園區先期規劃委託技術服務 競圖第一名
- 國立交通大學人社三館新建工程委託規劃設計監造 競圖第二名
- 衛生大樓新建工程委託規劃設計監造技術服務 競圖第一名
- 臺北縣政府體育處新莊運動休閒中心新建工程 競圖第一名
- 臺北縣立江翠國民中學興建室內溫水游泳池共構地下二層停車場工程委託技術服務 競圖第一名
- 變更高雄多功能經貿園區特定區計畫部分特定倉儲轉運專用區 競圖第一名
- 士林運動中心統包工程 競圖第一名
- 臺北市士林區市民運動中心新建工程委託規劃及地質鑽探計術服務 競圖第一名
- 臺北縣立圖書館新建工程委託管理 競圖第一名
- 三芝鄉生態.生活.環境營造鄉村調查線規劃委託技術服務 競圖第一名
- 桃園縣龍潭鄉武漢國民小學新建桃園體操館工程設計監造委託 競圖第一名
- 財政部台灣省北區國稅局大溪稽徵所辦公廳舍新建工程規劃設計造勞務 競圖第一名
- 龍潭鄉鄉立婦幼館暨凌雲村、龍祥村村會所新建工程規劃設計監造服務 競圖第一名
- 臺北縣林口特定區機1-1行政園區新建工程委託專案管理 競圖第一名
- 烏來鄉立體停車場增建工程委託專案管理技術服務 競圖第一名
- 花蓮縣平和國中校舍新建工程委託規劃設計及監造 競圖第一名
- 臺北縣新莊勞工中心新建工程委託規劃設計及施工監造技社服務 競圖第一名
- 中和地政事務所與稅捐稽徵處中和分處聯合辦公大樓暨第下公共停車場興建工程委託技術服務 競圖第一名
- 臺北市萬華運動中心規劃 競圖第一名
- 國立清華大學「多功能運動館新建工程」委託專案管理技術服務 競圖第一名
- 花蓮玉里林務局展示館新建工程 競圖第一名
- 臺北市立網球場及中崙變電所地下化工程 競圖第一名
