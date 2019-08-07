你的瀏覽器已過期。

在家空間設計
室內設計師與裝修公司 Taiwan, Yilan County, 宜蘭市
    • 彰化-鹿港陳宅(住宅設計), 在家空間設計 在家空間設計 现代客厅設計點子、靈感 & 圖片 實木 Black
    彰化-鹿港陳宅(住宅設計), 在家空間設計 在家空間設計 现代客厅設計點子、靈感 & 圖片 實木 Black
    彰化-鹿港陳宅(住宅設計), 在家空間設計 在家空間設計 小臥室 實木 Brown
    +3
    彰化-鹿港陳宅(住宅設計)
    品牌照片, 在家空間設計 在家空間設計
    品牌照片, 在家空間設計 在家空間設計
    品牌照片, 在家空間設計 在家空間設計
    品牌照片
    宜蘭-歡歡喜喜建案(住宅設計), 在家空間設計 在家空間設計 现代客厅設計點子、靈感 & 圖片
    宜蘭-歡歡喜喜建案(住宅設計), 在家空間設計 在家空間設計 现代客厅設計點子、靈感 & 圖片
    宜蘭-歡歡喜喜建案(住宅設計), 在家空間設計 在家空間設計 现代客厅設計點子、靈感 & 圖片
    +22
    宜蘭-歡歡喜喜建案(住宅設計)
    宜蘭在家空間設計(辦公空間), 在家空間設計 在家空間設計 商业空间
    宜蘭在家空間設計(辦公空間), 在家空間設計 在家空間設計 商业空间
    宜蘭在家空間設計(辦公空間), 在家空間設計 在家空間設計 商业空间
    +17
    宜蘭在家空間設計(辦公空間)
    復古工業風- 台北赤峰街古著店, 在家空間設計 在家空間設計 商业空间
    復古工業風- 台北赤峰街古著店, 在家空間設計 在家空間設計 商业空间
    復古工業風- 台北赤峰街古著店, 在家空間設計 在家空間設計 商业空间
    +9
    復古工業風- 台北赤峰街古著店

    在家空間設計成立於2016年11月17號


    主要承接

    舊屋翻新 / 住宅空間 / 商業空間 / 實品屋 /建築 設計規劃及工程施作


    其他包含

    品牌整合規劃 / 產品設計

    品牌理念

    “A man travels the world over in search of what he needs and find it ATHOME.”

    來自英國文學家 George Moore 的名言：一個人走遍了世界為追尋心之所望，最終，回到家裡找到了。A man travels the world over in search of what he needs and returns home to find it. 這句話裡恰好含蓋了在家的品牌核心價值「自由、歸屬感、家」，於是將其稍微修改成：一個人走遍了世界為追尋心之所望，最終，在家找到了。A man travels the world over in search of what he needs and find it ATHOME. 將at home改成在家的英文名字ATHOME，使slogan有了第二層含義：「在家」能夠滿足你對家的真正渴求。British writers George Moore Said ”A man travels the world over in search of what he needs and returns home to find it.” This quote describes the core value of ATHOME “Freedom, Sense of Belonging, Home”, so we modified to “A man travels the world over in search of what he needs and find it ATHOME.” We modified at home to ATHOME, so that slogan took on a second implication, ATHOME can truly satisfy your needs of a home.宜

    蘭在家空間設計團隊Designer

    王韋翔 Skate / 吳沛瑄 Janet / 許志偉 Vic / 張芙維 Celine


    2017年

    TINTA 新秀設計師大賽入圍

    連絡電話：0972-245-218統一編號：50712665

    服務
    室內住宅設計、商業空間設計、品牌整合規劃、產品設計
    服務區域
    • 全台灣
    • 宜蘭市農權路110號
    • Taiwan
    • Yilan County
    • 宜蘭市
    地址
    農權路110號
    260 Taiwan, Yilan County, 宜蘭市
    台灣
    +886-972245218 athomedesign.tw

