Color-Lotus Design
室內設計師與裝修公司 Kaohsiung
    • 綠意盎然Sueño, Color-Lotus Design Color-Lotus Design 客廳
    綠意盎然Sueño, Color-Lotus Design Color-Lotus Design 地板
    綠意盎然Sueño, Color-Lotus Design Color-Lotus Design 客廳
    +17
    綠意盎然Sueño
    市區45年老屋華麗轉身 恬靜鄉村風, Color-Lotus Design Color-Lotus Design
    市區45年老屋華麗轉身 恬靜鄉村風, Color-Lotus Design Color-Lotus Design
    市區45年老屋華麗轉身 恬靜鄉村風, Color-Lotus Design Color-Lotus Design
    +16
    市區45年老屋華麗轉身 恬靜鄉村風
    雙溪山居-鄉村風格, Color-Lotus Design Color-Lotus Design 客廳 磁磚 Pink
    雙溪山居-鄉村風格, Color-Lotus Design Color-Lotus Design 客廳壁爐與配件 木頭 Green
    雙溪山居-鄉村風格, Color-Lotus Design Color-Lotus Design 客廳書櫃 磁磚 Green
    +15
    雙溪山居-鄉村風格
    華麗復古，法式鄉村 , Color-Lotus Design Color-Lotus Design 經典風格的走廊，走廊和樓梯 磁磚 Green
    華麗復古，法式鄉村 , Color-Lotus Design Color-Lotus Design 客廳 實木 Brown
    華麗復古，法式鄉村 , Color-Lotus Design Color-Lotus Design 餐廳桌子 實木 Brown
    +9
    華麗復古，法式鄉村
    美式鄉村風-小坪數夾層屋, Color-Lotus Design Color-Lotus Design 客廳 磁磚 White
    美式鄉村風-小坪數夾層屋, Color-Lotus Design Color-Lotus Design 客廳電視櫃 實木 Green
    美式鄉村風-小坪數夾層屋, Color-Lotus Design Color-Lotus Design 餐廳櫥櫃 木頭 Blue
    +18
    美式鄉村風-小坪數夾層屋
    西班牙鄉村風格-透天別墅, Color-Lotus Design Color-Lotus Design 客廳沙發與扶手椅 Blue
    西班牙鄉村風格-透天別墅, Color-Lotus Design Color-Lotus Design 廚房 實木 Grey
    西班牙鄉村風格-透天別墅, Color-Lotus Design Color-Lotus Design 廚房收納櫃與書櫃 磁磚 Blue
    +9
    西班牙鄉村風格-透天別墅

     Color-Lotus Design,located in Taipei and Kaohsiung, intergrating resources from both places.Dealing with projects,customized furniture, furniture import and various tile business, we have professional construction team all over Taiwan. Our professional design specialists have over 30 years experience in custom interior designs. We are proud to provide European style designs for residential and commercial spaces, in addition to business showrooms.

      We are in the business of making your dream home or business come to life. Simply brilliant.  We are a full service design company providing custom designs for all personal and commercial furnishings, and exterior landscaping.

    服務
    自地自建、建築、室內設計、商業設計、民宿、咖啡館、別墅、公寓大樓、家具設計、布置搭配
    服務區域
    Kaohsiung
    地址
    洛陽街87號
    800 Kaohsiung
    台灣
    +886-913631883

    最近來自homify編輯團隊的肯定

