Color-Lotus Design,located in Taipei and Kaohsiung, intergrating resources from both places.Dealing with projects,customized furniture, furniture import and various tile business, we have professional construction team all over Taiwan. Our professional design specialists have over 30 years experience in custom interior designs. We are proud to provide European style designs for residential and commercial spaces, in addition to business showrooms.
We are in the business of making your dream home or business come to life. Simply brilliant. We are a full service design company providing custom designs for all personal and commercial furnishings, and exterior landscaping.
- 服務
- 自地自建、建築、室內設計、商業設計、民宿、咖啡館、別墅、公寓大樓、家具設計、布置搭配
- 服務區域
- Kaohsiung
- 地址
-
洛陽街87號
800 Kaohsiung
台灣
+886-913631883