你的瀏覽器已過期。

想要更輕鬆體驗居家設計的話，請下載其他的免費瀏覽器。點擊圖示就行摟!

空間
專業人士
雜誌
DIY
加入專業人士的行列
高級版
登出
DS亦沐空間創意整合
室內設計師與裝修公司 新竹縣竹北市
概覽 1專案 (1) 0創意點子簿 (0)
評論 (0)
edit edit in admin 要求評論 新的專案
要求評論 編輯資料

專案

新的專案
  • Go 高級版
    • 頭份 藍調漫遊, DS亦沐空間創意整合 DS亦沐空間創意整合 臥室 木頭 Grey
    頭份 藍調漫遊, DS亦沐空間創意整合 DS亦沐空間創意整合 更衣室 木頭 Wood effect
    頭份 藍調漫遊, DS亦沐空間創意整合 DS亦沐空間創意整合 臥室 木頭 Grey
    +10
    頭份 藍調漫遊

    DS亦沐空間創意整合是個新成立的空間設計品牌，本公司以室內空間設計為主，建築規劃為輔，力求以創意發想為出發點，不侷限任何空間創意的可能性，以打造獨一無二的空間品味。每個專案均以人為出發點，創造出獨特屬性的空間質感，並以提升空間美學為自我追求的目標。   Deep Sense Creativity is one whole new brand that focus on spatial design. We design both interior and architectural design, mainly specializes planning interior design. Seek for creative as our starting, accept any possibility ideas without limitation in order to create one unique space.   We consider space with man as  the starting point with every project, create a unique space with strong character,  to reach the goal of  enhancing the spatial aesthetics.

    服務區域
    新竹縣竹北市
    地址
    新溪街7號
    302 新竹縣竹北市
    台灣
    +886-975210584 ds24621269.wixsite.com/dsdesign/image

    最近來自homify編輯團隊的肯定

      Add SEO element