樂宅設計｜系統傢俱
室內設計師與裝修公司 台北市
評論
專案

    • 樂宅設計｜桃園愛三街｜三房兩廳35坪舊屋翻新, 樂宅設計｜系統傢俱 樂宅設計｜系統傢俱
    樂宅設計｜桃園愛三街｜三房兩廳35坪舊屋翻新, 樂宅設計｜系統傢俱 樂宅設計｜系統傢俱
    樂宅設計｜桃園愛三街｜三房兩廳35坪舊屋翻新, 樂宅設計｜系統傢俱 樂宅設計｜系統傢俱
    +20
    樂宅設計｜桃園愛三街｜三房兩廳35坪舊屋翻新
    樂宅設計｜汐止中研A+｜兩房兩廳15坪新屋裝修, 樂宅設計｜系統傢俱 樂宅設計｜系統傢俱
    樂宅設計｜汐止中研A+｜兩房兩廳15坪新屋裝修, 樂宅設計｜系統傢俱 樂宅設計｜系統傢俱
    樂宅設計｜汐止中研A+｜兩房兩廳15坪新屋裝修, 樂宅設計｜系統傢俱 樂宅設計｜系統傢俱
    +11
    樂宅設計｜汐止中研A+｜兩房兩廳15坪新屋裝修
    樂宅設計｜五股上河園｜20坪三房兩廳新成屋, 樂宅設計｜系統傢俱 樂宅設計｜系統傢俱 廚房配件與布織品
    樂宅設計｜五股上河園｜20坪三房兩廳新成屋, 樂宅設計｜系統傢俱 樂宅設計｜系統傢俱 餐廳
    樂宅設計｜五股上河園｜20坪三房兩廳新成屋, 樂宅設計｜系統傢俱 樂宅設計｜系統傢俱 餐廳
    +12
    樂宅設計｜五股上河園｜20坪三房兩廳新成屋
    樂宅設計｜羅斯福路公寓｜法式古典小家庭15年16坪翻新 兩房兩廳→三房兩廳, 樂宅設計｜系統傢俱 樂宅設計｜系統傢俱
    樂宅設計｜羅斯福路公寓｜法式古典小家庭15年16坪翻新 兩房兩廳→三房兩廳, 樂宅設計｜系統傢俱 樂宅設計｜系統傢俱
    樂宅設計｜羅斯福路公寓｜法式古典小家庭15年16坪翻新 兩房兩廳→三房兩廳, 樂宅設計｜系統傢俱 樂宅設計｜系統傢俱
    +17
    樂宅設計｜羅斯福路公寓｜法式古典小家庭15年16坪翻新 兩房兩廳→三房兩廳
    樂宅設計｜內湖 金湖路公寓｜ 30年老屋重度舊翻新, 樂宅設計｜系統傢俱 樂宅設計｜系統傢俱
    樂宅設計｜內湖 金湖路公寓｜ 30年老屋重度舊翻新, 樂宅設計｜系統傢俱 樂宅設計｜系統傢俱
    樂宅設計｜內湖 金湖路公寓｜ 30年老屋重度舊翻新, 樂宅設計｜系統傢俱 樂宅設計｜系統傢俱
    +9
    樂宅設計｜內湖 金湖路公寓｜ 30年老屋重度舊翻新
    樂宅設計｜新莊 冠德風尚｜ 小清新 兩房兩廳18坪新成屋, 樂宅設計｜系統傢俱 樂宅設計｜系統傢俱
    樂宅設計｜新莊 冠德風尚｜ 小清新 兩房兩廳18坪新成屋, 樂宅設計｜系統傢俱 樂宅設計｜系統傢俱
    樂宅設計｜新莊 冠德風尚｜ 小清新 兩房兩廳18坪新成屋, 樂宅設計｜系統傢俱 樂宅設計｜系統傢俱
    +9
    樂宅設計｜新莊 冠德風尚｜ 小清新 兩房兩廳18坪新成屋
    ｜樂宅，樂情 、 住宅。 

    　充滿熱情的團隊，對於住宅規劃樂在其中， 期許能帶給您在現實中愉快的空間與心靈的淨土。

    ｜我們位於台北文山區

    　注重客製化系統櫃與裝潢設計風格的融合，並高度著重質感提升，創作出具有美感的系統家具，

    　提供給您最美、最精準的系統櫃家具與室內空間裝修裝潢設計。

    ｜團隊為前頂級空間規劃連鎖品牌資深規劃師，具有十年以上從業經驗。

    　專業領域：室內設計、系統家具、廚具規劃、家飾布置。

    ｜Custom Storage For Your Exact Needs.

    　Our custom cabinet systems are built to your exact specifications.

    　We'll design a system that fits your space perfectly and work with you to determine the features of each and every component.

    服務
    室內設計、系統家具、廚具規劃、家飾布置
    服務區域
    台北市
    地址
    溪口街71-1號
    116 台北市
    台灣
    +886-286635112 lahome.tw
    LaHome Interior Design

