｜樂宅，樂情 、 住宅。

充滿熱情的團隊，對於住宅規劃樂在其中， 期許能帶給您在現實中愉快的空間與心靈的淨土。

｜我們位於台北文山區

注重客製化系統櫃與裝潢設計風格的融合，並高度著重質感提升，創作出具有美感的系統家具，

提供給您最美、最精準的系統櫃家具與室內空間裝修裝潢設計。

｜團隊為前頂級空間規劃連鎖品牌資深規劃師，具有十年以上從業經驗。

專業領域：室內設計、系統家具、廚具規劃、家飾布置。

｜Custom Storage For Your Exact Needs.

Our custom cabinet systems are built to your exact specifications.

We'll design a system that fits your space perfectly and work with you to determine the features of each and every component.