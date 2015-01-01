About the WooJie* Innovation Corp. *無 (Woo): without. 界(Jei): Boundary.
Founded in 2015, WooJie is dedicated to developing the folding doors with the best views.
Our first folding door product passed CNS test by Chaoli Technology Corp, a TAF certified institution. Our design focus is not the frame itself, but offering you the priceless views
- 服務區域
- Zhubei City, Hsinchu County
- 地址
-
13F., No.239, Xianzheng 2nd Rd.,
302 Zhubei City, Hsinchu County
台灣
+886-972522552 www.facebook.com/BLfoldingdoor