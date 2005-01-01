禾築設計,總監譚淑靜Tam帶領的資深團隊,2005年成立至今,被稱作空間整療師,妥善處理形成空間的每一個元素,創造安定的療愈空間,擅長突破制式化的設計,創造空間的變化性,以探索事物的本質去思考如何賦予空間生命,禾築設計建造空間的架構步驟運用,聖經耶利米書中的概念拔出,拆毀,建造,栽植的過程

Spatial Therapist

Expert in transforming original conditionally restricted structures thus creating a fluidity of the spatial sense and the active lines

Depending more upon the owner’s requirements individuality and innate functional requirements by this means infuse the entire plan with creativity.

Possessing an ample storage while retaining a perfect ratio of space Add to that flexible and unique design aesthetics along with exquisitely meticulous construction a perfectly one of a kind dream house

HerZu flows through with a living aesthetic the process of structural demolition / reconstruction / relocation