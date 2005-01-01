禾築設計,總監譚淑靜Tam帶領的資深團隊,2005年成立至今,被稱作空間整療師,妥善處理形成空間的每一個元素,創造安定的療愈空間,擅長突破制式化的設計,創造空間的變化性,以探索事物的本質去思考如何賦予空間生命,禾築設計建造空間的架構步驟運用,聖經耶利米書中的概念拔出,拆毀,建造,栽植的過程
Spatial Therapist
Expert in transforming original conditionally restricted structures thus creating a fluidity of the spatial sense and the active lines
Depending more upon the owner’s requirements individuality and innate functional requirements by this means infuse the entire plan with creativity.
Possessing an ample storage while retaining a perfect ratio of space Add to that flexible and unique design aesthetics along with exquisitely meticulous construction a perfectly one of a kind dream house
HerZu flows through with a living aesthetic the process of structural demolition / reconstruction / relocation
- 服務
- 建築設計 室內設計 景觀設計 Architecture Design Interior Design Landscape Design
- 服務區域
- 台灣 中國大陸
- 美加
- 馬來西亞
- 越南
- 緬甸
- 公司獎項
2017義大利A'Design Award 室內設計類銀獎(展)義大利A'Design Award 室內設計類銀獎(生命的光)美國IDA International Design Award 室內空間類銅獎(生命的光)2016義大利A'Design Award 室內設計類金獎(H之所在)美國IDA International Design Award 室內空間類銅獎(聽見城市的雨意與花季)大陸現代裝飾國際傳媒獎-年度家居空間設計大獎(展)2015德國IF大獎(H之所在)德國IF大獎(跨界)上海金外灘獎最佳衛浴空間(H之所在)國家金點設計獎 (跨界)漂亮家居年度人氣設計師2014大陸現代裝飾國際傳媒獎-年度家居空間設計大獎(H之所在)台灣室內設計大獎TID-居住空間單層 (H之所在)2013 美國室內雜誌上海金外灘獎最佳景觀設計優秀獎(聽見城市的語意與花季)大陸現代裝飾國際傳媒獎-年度商業空間設計大獎(聽見城市的語意與花季)大陸現代裝飾國際傳媒獎-年度十大傑出設計師幸福空間兩案四地設計交流大獎-現代風格優良設計獎(跨界)台灣室內設計大獎TID-居住空間複層 (跨界)IAI AWARDS 亞太設計師聯盟竹美獎工作空間銅獎 (聽見城市的語意與花季)IAI AWARDS 亞太設計師聯盟竹美獎 居住空間優良獎 (怡心的所在)
