Studio In2 重視在功能需求和美感之間取得完美的平衡，並強調每個空間從線條到顏色的佈局和比例的重要性．堅持提供歷久彌新、現代、具藝術價值、多元化的設計給我們的客戶．
We're focused on creating spaces which strike a perfect balance between function and aesthetics with an emphasis on the importance of composition and proportion, from lines to colors. Studio In2 provides a variety of timeless, artistic, and modern designs to our clients.
- 服務
- 室內空間設計 – 零售、商業/辦公、住宅、公共空間、 品牌整合設計、時尚與設計顧問
- 服務區域
- 台北市與Taipei City
- 地址
-
忠孝東路二段134巷24-3號
100 Taipei City
台灣
+886-223930771 www.studioin2.com