你的瀏覽器已過期。

想要更輕鬆體驗居家設計的話，請下載其他的免費瀏覽器。點擊圖示就行摟!

空間
專業人士
雜誌
DIY
加入專業人士的行列
高級版
登出
Studio In2 深活生活設計
室內建築師 Taipei City
概覽 6專案 (6) 0創意點子簿 (0)
評論 (4)
edit edit in admin 要求評論 新的專案
要求評論 編輯資料

專案

新的專案
  • Go 高級版
    • House of Future Contemporary, Studio In2 深活生活設計 Studio In2 深活生活設計 餐廳 Grey
    House of Future Contemporary, Studio In2 深活生活設計 Studio In2 深活生活設計 書房/辦公室 Red
    House of Future Contemporary, Studio In2 深活生活設計 Studio In2 深活生活設計 書房/辦公室 Red
    +10
    House of Future Contemporary
    Major D Studio, Studio In2 深活生活設計 Studio In2 深活生活設計 餐廳 大理石 Grey
    Major D Studio, Studio In2 深活生活設計 Studio In2 深活生活設計 客廳 木頭 White
    Major D Studio, Studio In2 深活生活設計 Studio In2 深活生活設計 玻璃門 Black
    +5
    Major D Studio
    Ronn Residence 平面設計師的家, Studio In2 深活生活設計 Studio In2 深活生活設計 書房/辦公室 木頭 Green
    Ronn Residence 平面設計師的家, Studio In2 深活生活設計 Studio In2 深活生活設計 書房/辦公室 實木 Wood effect
    Ronn Residence 平面設計師的家, Studio In2 深活生活設計 Studio In2 深活生活設計 现代客厅設計點子、靈感 & 圖片 木頭 White
    +8
    Ronn Residence 平面設計師的家
    No.2 Modern Composition by Studio In2, Studio In2 深活生活設計 Studio In2 深活生活設計 客廳
    No.2 Modern Composition by Studio In2, Studio In2 深活生活設計 Studio In2 深活生活設計 客廳
    No.2 Modern Composition by Studio In2, Studio In2 深活生活設計 Studio In2 深活生活設計 客廳
    +5
    No.2 Modern Composition by Studio In2
    Thinking Gallery Space by Studio In2, Studio In2 深活生活設計 Studio In2 深活生活設計 商业空间
    Thinking Gallery Space by Studio In2, Studio In2 深活生活設計 Studio In2 深活生活設計 商业空间
    Thinking Gallery Space by Studio In2, Studio In2 深活生活設計 Studio In2 深活生活設計 商业空间
    +4
    Thinking Gallery Space by Studio In2
    Vision by Studio In2, Studio In2 深活生活設計 Studio In2 深活生活設計 廚房
    Vision by Studio In2, Studio In2 深活生活設計 Studio In2 深活生活設計 餐廳
    Vision by Studio In2, Studio In2 深活生活設計 Studio In2 深活生活設計 客廳
    +3
    Vision by Studio In2

    Studio In2 重視在功能需求和美感之間取得完美的平衡，並強調每個空間從線條到顏色的佈局和比例的重要性．堅持提供歷久彌新、現代、具藝術價值、多元化的設計給我們的客戶．

    We're focused on creating spaces which strike a perfect balance between function and aesthetics with an emphasis on the importance of composition and proportion, from lines to colors. Studio In2 provides a variety of timeless, artistic, and modern designs to our clients.

    服務
    室內空間設計 – 零售、商業/辦公、住宅、公共空間、 品牌整合設計、時尚與設計顧問
    服務區域
    台北市與Taipei City
    地址
    忠孝東路二段134巷24-3號
    100 Taipei City
    台灣
    +886-223930771 www.studioin2.com

    評論

    陳俊劭
    近2年前
    Raymond Wu
    超過2年前
    Danny Yang
    高质感团队，先进的观念，超设计感却又不失人性
    近3年前
    Show all 4 reviews

    最近來自homify編輯團隊的肯定

      Add SEO element