你的瀏覽器已過期。

想要更輕鬆體驗居家設計的話，請下載其他的免費瀏覽器。點擊圖示就行摟!

空間
專業人士
雜誌
DIY
加入專業人士的行列
高級版
登出
Chinpu technology Inc.
家具與家飾品 Taipei
概覽 1專案 (1) 0創意點子簿 (0)
評論 (0)
edit edit in admin 要求評論 新的專案
要求評論 編輯資料

專案

新的專案
  • Go 高級版
    • cncrete gardening pot, Chinpu technology Inc. Chinpu technology Inc. 室內景觀
    cncrete gardening pot, Chinpu technology Inc. Chinpu technology Inc. 室內景觀
    cncrete gardening pot, Chinpu technology Inc. Chinpu technology Inc. 室內景觀
    +2
    cncrete gardening pot

    We Chinpu are professional concrete products designer and manufacturer in Taiwan. We offer kinds of concrete product OEM/ODM service fast, our product include concrete stationery,gift,souvenir,houseware,gardening pots,consumer electronic products (ex. Speaker, Lamp),furniture & bathroom products,building material and landscape engineering.If any necessary, please contact with us.

    服務
    Concrete product selling and OEM/ODM service
    服務區域
    Global與TAIPEI
    地址
    2F., No.19, Ln. 360, Sec. 1, Neihu Rd., Neihu Dist., Taipei City 114, Taiwan (R.O.C.)
    802 Taipei
    台灣
    +886-226586060 www.cp6.com.tw
      Add SEO element