GOLD DECO數位創意板讓家不再受限於木材、石材、五金等材質, 透過影像創作融合藝術進化再突破，影像的進階讓選擇是獨特且唯一 "the one and the only" 。色彩的豐富性、影像銳利度及多元性，皆可滿足您的專屬需求。



GOLD DECO brings the digital printing technology to you and creates a whole new perspective in many ways. What we do is to enhance it, and bring you the one and the only images; which offers endless possibilities, from photorealistic designs to graphic structures in all color variations.



讓藝術點亮生活

桌椅板凳等生活物具的原始功能，是給人提供一個可以休息、用餐的地方。這些生活用品融入藝術性後，其功能也就逐漸發生了變化，在保留其原始功能外，它們還被附加上了愉悅心靈、舒緩壓力等功能。藝術收藏不但能滿足個人喜好，同時可以因藝術品喚起特定的記憶和情感，然而把藝術放在家裡慢慢鑑賞遠比走訪博物館來得有意思。當一件普通的生活用品，因為藝術血脈的注入，而有了這樣的附加功能後，生活的品質也就越加提高了。



art it up !! bring art into life.

Once the necessities are processed to become artwork but with great functionality, they are not only furniture anymore, but also are decorations that may make you feel relax and relieve your stress. The art piece can satisfy personal preferences; meanwhile, it allows you to remind your specific emotions or memories.