KUO YU LIGHTING
燈光照明 台南
專案

    • CROWN & HONOUR / PENDANT LIGHT, KUO YU LIGHTING KUO YU LIGHTING 家居用品家庭用品
    CROWN & HONOUR / PENDANT LIGHT
    BANQUET / PENDANT LIGHT, KUO YU LIGHTING KUO YU LIGHTING 家居用品家庭用品
    BANQUET / PENDANT LIGHT
    GENESIS / PENDANT LIGHT, KUO YU LIGHTING KUO YU LIGHTING 家居用品家庭用品
    GENESIS / PENDANT LIGHT
    BEAUTY / PENDANT LIGHT, KUO YU LIGHTING KUO YU LIGHTING 家居用品家庭用品
    BEAUTY / PENDANT LIGHT

    KUO YU is a company that develops original and customized acrylic pendant lights. 
    From initial design to packaging, all processes are in-house to meet your OEM/ODM  speciﬁcation. 
    To keep pace with global market demands for high quality products,  we grow steadily and also expand/diversify our product lines to cope with latest  market trend.

    Company History
    1975 Der Yaw Mould Co., Ltd
              Plastic mould
    1987 Kuo Yu Plastic Ent. Co., Ltd
              Plastic injection

    地址
    新仁路12號
    702 台南
    台灣
    +886-62630163 www.instagram.com/kuoyu1987_light
