no.30 來自彰化傳統家族工廠，透過與國際設計師合作，傳續兩代的鑄鋅工藝，琢磨新的可能性。鑄造工藝加上設計師們對生活的觀點，琢磨出no.30的物件。溫潤中性的線條，是no.30被生成的樣子，因材質特性而呈現出的不同純熟表面處理。讓每一件產品，日常而不平常。物件成為尋常生活裡的記號，安靜又不容忽視的存在感，為平常細節增加視覺、觸覺與使用時的註記。

The brand's roots are in a family run zinc alloy foundry in Changhua, Taiwan.

Born out of this material and craftsmanship, no.30 works with international designers and creative talent to offer an alternative perspective that explores the relationship between objects and their users. Everyday objects become personal and unique through how, where and with whom they are used. In this spirit, the user defines the story of no. 30 products.