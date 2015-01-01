no.30 來自彰化傳統家族工廠，透過與國際設計師合作，傳續兩代的鑄鋅工藝，琢磨新的可能性。鑄造工藝加上設計師們對生活的觀點，琢磨出no.30的物件。溫潤中性的線條，是no.30被生成的樣子，因材質特性而呈現出的不同純熟表面處理。讓每一件產品，日常而不平常。物件成為尋常生活裡的記號，安靜又不容忽視的存在感，為平常細節增加視覺、觸覺與使用時的註記。
The brand's roots are in a family run zinc alloy foundry in Changhua, Taiwan.
Born out of this material and craftsmanship, no.30 works with international designers and creative talent to offer an alternative perspective that explores the relationship between objects and their users. Everyday objects become personal and unique through how, where and with whom they are used. In this spirit, the user defines the story of no. 30 products.
- 服務區域
- Chang-Hua City
- 公司獎項
- 2015 乾杯開瓶器 榮獲 德國紅點設計大獎
- 2015 靜_防風燭臺 榮獲 文創精品獎
- 2016 獲選Shopping Design-2016 Taiwan Design Best 100
- 2017 乾杯開瓶器 榮獲 臺灣精品獎
- 2017 榮獲 2017 日本 Good Design Award
- 地址
-
No. 128, Lane 97, Sec 1, Chang-He Rd.,
50053 Chang-Hua City
台灣
+886-47332555 no30-inc.com
2015 臺灣文化創意博覽會參展
2015 法國M&O巴黎家飾展 參展
2016 臺灣文化創意博覽會 參展
2016 法國M&O巴黎家飾展 參展
2016 全球流行趨勢指標WGSN報導為臺灣值得關注新銳品牌
2016 進入英國設計聖經Wallpaper*Magazine選物店