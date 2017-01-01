【良悅初心】 善，美好謂之『良』 愉快，高興謂之『悅』 人之初，性本善 堅持善之初心，成就美好喜悅，『良悅』為之 “Good” means fine, nice and excellent. “Joy” means pleasure and enjoyment. Men at their birth, are naturally good. All “Goodjoy” has to do is insist the initial intention and achieve wonderful joy.
【建築】 是藝術，是體驗 是生活，是美學 Architecture is about Art, Experience, Life, and Esthetics.
【良悅建築】 併肩苦戰，石心不忘 秉持真心，待客如親 四時佳興，與您同行 Goodjoy Architecture We fight alongside and insist tough heart. We consider our customers as our family. We enjoy four seasons’ scenery with you.
- 服務
- 建築‧設計‧美學‧生活
- 服務區域
- 屏東
- 公司獎項
- 2017國際住宅建築類的柏林設計獎（Berlin Design Awards）金獎、倫敦設計獎（London Design Awards）銀獎，以及2018德國 IF Design Award 大獎
- 地址
-
屏東市中山路192號
900 屏東
台灣
+886-87321699 www.goodjoy.com.tw