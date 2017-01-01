【良悅初心】 善，美好謂之『良』 愉快，高興謂之『悅』 人之初，性本善 堅持善之初心，成就美好喜悅，『良悅』為之 “Good” means fine, nice and excellent. “Joy” means pleasure and enjoyment. Men at their birth, are naturally good. All “Goodjoy” has to do is insist the initial intention and achieve wonderful joy.

【建築】 是藝術，是體驗 是生活，是美學 Architecture is about Art, Experience, Life, and Esthetics.

【良悅建築】 併肩苦戰，石心不忘 秉持真心，待客如親 四時佳興，與您同行 Goodjoy Architecture We fight alongside and insist tough heart. We consider our customers as our family. We enjoy four seasons’ scenery with you.