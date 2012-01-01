你的瀏覽器已過期。

XY DESIGN – XY 設計
室內建築師 台北市
    hotel design 旅店設計規劃 低調簡約舒適gallery 旅店
    像咖啡店書店的優雅眼鏡店舖設計 - an eye wear store just like coffee shop
    老舊辦公室變身極簡現代風
    開放式廚房收納好簡單
    開放式廚房收納好簡單

    XY is a design house renowned for artistic innovation, superior interior/ exterior, branding which founded in 2005.The design of XY believes in imagination in a better future. we focus on the better lifestyle and better life quality. We insist on designing the thing with the broad imagination.  We believe "The not yet exist great thoughts mean the future," It represents we create any possibility. we study, plan and make the design then create it extraordinary!.

    XY成立於2005年，是一家以藝術，創新，卓越的建築室內/室內，及品牌形象而聞名的設計公司。XY的設計相信想像力在更美好的未來，我們專注於更好的生活方式和生活品質並認為設計建立於廣闊的想像力。XY團隊的專業不僅是視覺樣子，還包括氣質、 味道、 空間、 動線、 光線、我們期待的專案是無限寬廣及想像的。

    我們相信　"尚未存在的偉大思想意味著未來" ，所以代表著我們可以創造任何可能性。我們的事業是研讀，規劃和設計製作然後創造非凡！

    服務
    建築　室內室外設計　商空設計　品牌設計　視覺設計　Architecture Interior /exterior design　Shop design 　CIS brand design 　VI design
    服務區域
    • England
    • France
    • Germany
    • Holland
    • San Francisco USA，台灣
    地址
    信義區松高路 9號 27樓
    110 台北市
    台灣
    +886-282151926 www.xydesign.com.tw

