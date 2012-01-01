XY DESIGN – XY 設計

XY is a design house renowned for artistic innovation, superior interior/ exterior, branding which founded in 2005.The design of XY believes in imagination in a better future. we focus on the better lifestyle and better life quality. We insist on designing the thing with the broad imagination. We believe "The not yet exist great thoughts mean the future," It represents we create any possibility. we study, plan and make the design then create it extraordinary!.

XY成立於2005年，是一家以藝術，創新，卓越的建築室內/室內，及品牌形象而聞名的設計公司。XY的設計相信想像力在更美好的未來，我們專注於更好的生活方式和生活品質並認為設計建立於廣闊的想像力。XY團隊的專業不僅是視覺樣子，還包括氣質、 味道、 空間、 動線、 光線、我們期待的專案是無限寬廣及想像的。