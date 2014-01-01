你的瀏覽器已過期。

HAO Architects
建築師 高雄市
    • 我們擅長透過每個城市深厚歷史與文化底蘊，紀錄並存蓄蘊藏在建築裡的先進綠建築智慧。

    We are good at documenting and accumulating the wisdom of advanced green buildings in the building through the profound historical and cultural heritage of each ci

    我們熱衷【穿越時空】，執行業務涵蓋:

    We are keen on [traversing time and space]

    古建築 | 古蹟、歷史建築、眷村、老屋 

    Ancient buildings | historic buildings, Military Housing, old houses

    新建築 | 自地自建、木構造、室內設計裝修

    New building | Self-construction, wood construction, interior design and decoration

    我們同時試圖以大膽及整合跨領域的視野與高度，來面對現代建築及國際團隊合作。

    服務區域
    高雄市
    公司獎項
    • 2018第十一屆TID Award 台灣室內設計大獎-公共空間類大獎
    • 2014臺北市立美術館 2015 X-site計畫-入圍
    • 2014鳳山車站及開發大樓建築概念徵圖-第三名
    • 2009舊港區周邊倉庫文化創意園區設計競圖-第三名
    地址
    苓雅區中華四路19巷13號8樓
    802 高雄市
    台灣
    +886-72692083
