我們擅長透過每個城市深厚歷史與文化底蘊，紀錄並存蓄蘊藏在建築裡的先進綠建築智慧。

We are good at documenting and accumulating the wisdom of advanced green buildings in the building through the profound historical and cultural heritage of each ci

我們熱衷【穿越時空】，執行業務涵蓋:

We are keen on [traversing time and space]

古建築 | 古蹟、歷史建築、眷村、老屋

Ancient buildings | historic buildings, Military Housing, old houses

新建築 | 自地自建、木構造、室內設計裝修

New building | Self-construction, wood construction, interior design and decoration

我們同時試圖以大膽及整合跨領域的視野與高度，來面對現代建築及國際團隊合作。