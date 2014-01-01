我們擅長透過每個城市深厚歷史與文化底蘊，紀錄並存蓄蘊藏在建築裡的先進綠建築智慧。
We are good at documenting and accumulating the wisdom of advanced green buildings in the building through the profound historical and cultural heritage of each ci
我們熱衷【穿越時空】，執行業務涵蓋:
We are keen on [traversing time and space]
古建築 | 古蹟、歷史建築、眷村、老屋
Ancient buildings | historic buildings, Military Housing, old houses
新建築 | 自地自建、木構造、室內設計裝修
New building | Self-construction, wood construction, interior design and decoration
我們同時試圖以大膽及整合跨領域的視野與高度，來面對現代建築及國際團隊合作。
- 服務區域
- 高雄市
- 公司獎項
- 2018第十一屆TID Award 台灣室內設計大獎-公共空間類大獎
- 2014臺北市立美術館 2015 X-site計畫-入圍
- 2014鳳山車站及開發大樓建築概念徵圖-第三名
- 2009舊港區周邊倉庫文化創意園區設計競圖-第三名
- 地址
-
苓雅區中華四路19巷13號8樓
802 高雄市
台灣
+886-72692083