Phoebe Says Wow Architects Ltd. is a professional service providing interior and architectural design consultancy, co-founded by Phoebe Wen and Shihhwa Hung in 2014.

The practice is formed by professions with multidisciplinary background and experiences. We focus on design researches and practices targeting construction methods, materiality, humanity and environment. In order to deliver each unique project, we constantly collaborate with academic resources, artists, and construction specialists.

PSW建築設計研究室是一家提供建築與室內設計諮詢服務的專業機構，由旅外設計師與建築師溫茹棻和洪世驊於2014年共同創辦。我們的事務所是由多元背景和經驗的專業團隊組成。我們專注於針對施工方法，材料，人性和環境的設計研究和實踐。為了交付每個獨特的項目，我們不斷與學術資源，藝術家和施工專家合作。