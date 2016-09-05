Phoebe Says Wow Architects Ltd. is a professional service providing interior and architectural design consultancy, co-founded by Phoebe Wen and Shihhwa Hung in 2015.
The practice is formed by professions with multidisciplinary background and experiences. We focus on design researches and practices targeting construction methods, materiality, humanity and environment. In order to deliver each unique project, we constantly collaborate with academic resources, artists, and construction specialists.
PSW建築設計研究室是一家提供建築與室內設計諮詢服務的專業機構，由旅外設計師與建築師溫茹棻和洪世驊於2015年共同創辦。我們的事務所是由多元背景和經驗的專業團隊組成。我們專注於針對施工方法，材料，人性和環境的設計研究和實踐。為了創造獨特的項目設計，我們不斷與學術資源，藝術家和施工專家合作，以期交付更具原創性的作品。
- 服務
- 建築設計
- 老屋改造
- 展場與藝文空間設計
- 商空室內設計
- 住宅室內設計
- 服務區域
- 國內外皆可承接與台北市
- 公司獎項
- 2017TID設計大獎
- 2017金點設計獎
- 2017得利空間色彩大獎
- 2018金點設計獎
- 2018Good Design Award
- 2018A'Design Award
- 2018Dezeen Award
- 2018APDC*IDA 世界設計冠軍聯賽
- 2018Asia Design Prize
- 2019German Design Award
- 2019Frame Awards
- 2020 ArchitizerA+Awards (Jury Winner)
- 2020 台北設計獎 優選
- 2020 RTF-Architecture, Construction & Design Awards
- 2022 荷蘭Frame Awards Shorlist
- 2022 美國IIDA Will Ching Design Competition Finalist
- 2022 Architizer A+Awards Filnalist
- 2022 Dezeen Awards Longlist
- 2022 金點設計獎
- 2022 APIDA(HK) 亞太區室內設計大獎
