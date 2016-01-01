伊 歐 Italy+ Oriental
Italia e Oriente 是義大利文中 「東方義大利」的意思，而縮寫 IO是義大利文中「我」的意思，任何設計都應當回歸以人為本。
IO Italy + Oriental
Italia e Oriente means “Oriental Italy” in Italian, and the abbreviation for “Italia e Oriente” is “Io” which means “I” in Italian. We want to emphasize that any kind of design should be people-oriented.
義大利的創新與自由學風，啟蒙了不同看法與想法，而臺灣的東方文化則是具有相當的多樣性，其所組成的層次更加立體。
The innovative and liberal style of study in Italy enlighten variety kinds of views and ideas, whereas Taiwan has considerable diversity oriental culture, with those two kinds of design thinking, our works become more stereoscopic.
在西方與東方不同文化的衝突下，設計顯得更豐富有趣，把義大利的美學及思維概念融入作品當中，帶入華人世界是我們的期許。
On the basis of the culture clash between western and eastern, design from IO seems more abundant and interesting.
Combining the aesthetic and ideology in Italy to our works and bringing them into Chinese Word is our expectations.
- 服務
- 建築外觀
- 空間設計(餐飲空間、飯店、辦公室、高端住宅)
- 品牌規劃
- 文創規劃
- 展覽空間
- 服務區域
- 台灣全省
- 公司獎項
- 榮獲 2015金堂獎中國室內設計年度評選-年度優秀辦公空間設計
- 榮獲2016金堂獎中國室內設計年度評選-年度優秀餐飲空間設計
- 2016-榮獲 中國(上海)國際建築及室內設計節-金外灘獎-最佳色彩運用 優秀獎
- 2016年度專業設計獎
- 榮獲 2016第11屆中國國際建築裝飾及設計藝術博覽會-2015〜2016年度國際環藝創新設計作品大賽(華鼎獎)餐飲空間類一等獎
- 榮獲 美國《室內設計INTERIOR DESIGN》中文版雜誌- 2016-2017中國室內設計年度封面人物(提名)
- 台灣2016TAKAO室內設計大賞-商業空間類-優秀作品TAKAO獎
- 2017 A' Design Award & competition「歐洲設計界的奧斯卡」之稱的「義大利A'國際設計大獎」-室內空間及展覽設計類 青銅獎
- 第七屆中國國際空間設計大賽 中國建築裝飾設計獎-餐飲空間工程類優秀獎
- 地址
林森北路67巷59號
111 台北市
台灣
+886-225816631 www.io-designs.com