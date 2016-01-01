伊 歐 Italy+ Oriental

Italia e Oriente 是義大利文中 「東方義大利」的意思，而縮寫 IO是義大利文中「我」的意思，任何設計都應當回歸以人為本。

IO Italy + Oriental

Italia e Oriente means “Oriental Italy” in Italian, and the abbreviation for “Italia e Oriente” is “Io” which means “I” in Italian. We want to emphasize that any kind of design should be people-oriented.

義大利的創新與自由學風，啟蒙了不同看法與想法，而臺灣的東方文化則是具有相當的多樣性，其所組成的層次更加立體。

The innovative and liberal style of study in Italy enlighten variety kinds of views and ideas, whereas Taiwan has considerable diversity oriental culture, with those two kinds of design thinking, our works become more stereoscopic.

在西方與東方不同文化的衝突下，設計顯得更豐富有趣，把義大利的美學及思維概念融入作品當中，帶入華人世界是我們的期許。

On the basis of the culture clash between western and eastern, design from IO seems more abundant and interesting.

Combining the aesthetic and ideology in Italy to our works and bringing them into Chinese Word is our expectations.

