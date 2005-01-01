你的瀏覽器已過期。

想要更輕鬆體驗居家設計的話，請下載其他的免費瀏覽器。點擊圖示就行摟!

空間
專業人士
雜誌
DIY
加入專業人士的行列
高級版
登出
EVER GREEN TIMBER PRODUCTS CO., LTD.
建材 新北市
概覽 1專案 (1) 0創意點子簿 (0)
評論 (7)
edit edit in admin 要求評論 新的專案
要求評論 編輯資料

專案

新的專案
  • Go 高級版
    • 敦仁2F, EVER GREEN TIMBER PRODUCTS CO., LTD. EVER GREEN TIMBER PRODUCTS CO., LTD. 書房/辦公室 合板
    敦仁2F, EVER GREEN TIMBER PRODUCTS CO., LTD. EVER GREEN TIMBER PRODUCTS CO., LTD. 書房/辦公室 合板
    敦仁2F, EVER GREEN TIMBER PRODUCTS CO., LTD. EVER GREEN TIMBER PRODUCTS CO., LTD. 書房/辦公室 合板
    +2
    敦仁2F

    Since 1965 the Ever Green Timber Products Co., Ltd. has been manufacturing quality wooden decorating materials in northern Taiwan, supplying to domestic and international markets. We have implemented the ISO quality control procedures to ensure the highest quality of our products and work closely with interior designers to bring about their creative ideas.

    In accordance with the growing eco-friendly awareness as well as the official regulations we offer the first grade fireproof panels and the low or non-formaldehyde panels to procure a healthy home environment for our customers. With excellent product quality and customised service, we seek to expand our business internationally and to find a potential medium where innovation meets ecology.

    服務區域
    新北市
    公司獎項
    ISO9001:2005 / Taiwan GREEN BUILDING MATERIAL LABEL / Singapore Green Labelling Scheme / FSC
    地址
    中正北路560巷49號
    241 三重區 新北市
    台灣
    +886-900618330 evergreen-timber.com.tw/en

    評論

    早安優寒吉
    6個月前
    潘明展潘明展
    12個月前
    廖家祥
    近4年前
    Show all 7 reviews
      Add SEO element