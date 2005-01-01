Since 1965 the Ever Green Timber Products Co., Ltd. has been manufacturing quality wooden decorating materials in northern Taiwan, supplying to domestic and international markets. We have implemented the ISO quality control procedures to ensure the highest quality of our products and work closely with interior designers to bring about their creative ideas.

In accordance with the growing eco-friendly awareness as well as the official regulations we offer the first grade fireproof panels and the low or non-formaldehyde panels to procure a healthy home environment for our customers. With excellent product quality and customised service, we seek to expand our business internationally and to find a potential medium where innovation meets ecology.