究作設計 JOZO Design Laboratorio
我們有著不同的生活經驗，
研究人與空間尺度的微妙關係
將這些平凡且重要的細節與人們分享
We have different life experiences,
Study the subtle relationship between people and spatial scales,
Share these mundane and important details with people.
住宅設計 | Interior Design
商業空間 | Commercial space
平面設計 | Graphic Design
展場規劃 | Exhibition planning
若您有任何設計上的需求，歡迎聯絡我們！
Tel ｜ 04 2375 6800
Add ｜ 台中市西區五權西六街96巷5號
