你的瀏覽器已過期。

想要更輕鬆體驗居家設計的話，請下載其他的免費瀏覽器。點擊圖示就行摟!

空間
專業人士
雜誌
DIY
加入專業人士的行列
高級版
登出
JOZO design lab. 究作設計
室內設計師與裝修公司 台中市西區
概覽 3專案 (3) 0創意點子簿 (0)
評論 (0)
edit edit in admin 要求評論 新的專案
要求評論 編輯資料

專案

新的專案
  • Go 高級版
    • 咖啡烟, JOZO design lab. 究作設計 JOZO design lab. 究作設計 辦公空間與店舖
    咖啡烟, JOZO design lab. 究作設計 JOZO design lab. 究作設計 辦公空間與店舖
    咖啡烟, JOZO design lab. 究作設計 JOZO design lab. 究作設計 陽台、門廊與露臺 家具
    +5
    咖啡烟
    PLUTO, JOZO design lab. 究作設計 JOZO design lab. 究作設計 辦公空間與店舖
    PLUTO, JOZO design lab. 究作設計 JOZO design lab. 究作設計 辦公空間與店舖
    PLUTO, JOZO design lab. 究作設計 JOZO design lab. 究作設計 辦公空間與店舖
    +7
    PLUTO
    Golden Mountains, JOZO design lab. 究作設計 JOZO design lab. 究作設計 客廳 大理石
    Golden Mountains, JOZO design lab. 究作設計 JOZO design lab. 究作設計 客廳 玻璃
    Golden Mountains, JOZO design lab. 究作設計 JOZO design lab. 究作設計 客廳
    +15
    Golden Mountains

    究作設計   JOZO Design Laboratorio


    我們有著不同的生活經驗，

    研究人與空間尺度的微妙關係

    將這些平凡且重要的細節與人們分享

    We have different life experiences,

    Study the subtle relationship between people and spatial scales,

    Share these mundane and important details with people​.



    住宅設計 | Interior Design​

    商業空間 | Commercial space 

    平面設計 | Graphic Design

    展場規劃 | Exhibition planning​




    若您有任何設計上的需求，歡迎聯絡我們！

    Tel    ｜  04 2375 6800

    Add   ｜  台中市西區五權西六街96巷5號


    服務
    • 住宅規劃
    • 商業空間
    • 傢俱設計
    • 室內設計
    • 展場設計
    服務區域
    台北、台中、台南與台中市西區
    地址
    五權西六街96巷5號
    403 台中市西區
    台灣
    +886-423756800 www.jozo-lab.com
    法律聲明

    歡迎參考我們的網站 https://www.jozo-lab.com/

      Add SEO element