Shaoxing ShangYu Mingji Plastic Co., Ltd
建築工程人員 Shaoxing
    Pipette tips

    Shaoxing ShangYu Mingji Plastic Co., Ltd is a factory who are professional in

    manufacturing lab disposable for more than 10 years. After years developing ,we

    have standard chear workshop with Germany injection machines,original design

    molding team and Qaulity control team with rich experience.

    Company has more than 30 injection molding machines of 100-10000 grams, more

    than 10 sets of precision equipment and testing equipment, and more than 200

    employees.

    The company's main products are pipette tips, centrifuge tubes, serum tubes

    and a variety of emergency lights and disposable plastic ware.We have our own

    testing lab and the most advanced and complete inspection equipment,which can

    ensure the quality of the disposable plastic ware.Our annual production capacity

    is over 20,000,000,we can meet the needs of different customers with different

    purchase quantity.

    服務區域
    Shaoxing
    地址
    Shengqiao Village, Xiaoyue Town, Shangyu , ZheJiang Province, China
    312367 Shaoxing
    中國
    +86-57462425993 www.mingjibio.com
