Shaoxing ShangYu Mingji Plastic Co., Ltd is a factory who are professional in

manufacturing lab disposable for more than 10 years. After years developing ,we

have standard chear workshop with Germany injection machines,original design

molding team and Qaulity control team with rich experience.

Company has more than 30 injection molding machines of 100-10000 grams, more

than 10 sets of precision equipment and testing equipment, and more than 200

employees.

The company's main products are pipette tips, centrifuge tubes, serum tubes

and a variety of emergency lights and disposable plastic ware.We have our own

testing lab and the most advanced and complete inspection equipment,which can

ensure the quality of the disposable plastic ware.Our annual production capacity

is over 20,000,000,we can meet the needs of different customers with different

purchase quantity.