Shaoxing ShangYu Mingji Plastic Co., Ltd is a factory who are professional in
manufacturing lab disposable for more than 10 years. After years developing ,we
have standard chear workshop with Germany injection machines,original design
molding team and Qaulity control team with rich experience.
Company has more than 30 injection molding machines of 100-10000 grams, more
than 10 sets of precision equipment and testing equipment, and more than 200
employees.
The company's main products are pipette tips, centrifuge tubes, serum tubes
and a variety of emergency lights and disposable plastic ware.We have our own
testing lab and the most advanced and complete inspection equipment,which can
ensure the quality of the disposable plastic ware.Our annual production capacity
is over 20,000,000,we can meet the needs of different customers with different
purchase quantity.
- 服務區域
- Shaoxing
- 地址
-
Shengqiao Village, Xiaoyue Town, Shangyu , ZheJiang Province, China
312367 Shaoxing
中國
+86-57462425993 www.mingjibio.com