人工人設計制作是一個專業的空間整合團隊，我們擅長建築設計、商業空間設計、住宅及辦公室設計等空間規劃、以人為本，生產對「家」的核心精神，有著對客戶將心比心的細膩，並透過『設計』與環境規劃，『制作』空間的加值，不讓設計局限，從小尺度的空間到向外發散的建築，就像在築造自己的家，更溫暖地感觸環境，希望協助客戶引發對生活的想像和改造，發展成我們每一天都在做的事。





WU INTERIOR STUDIO is a professional space integration team, we are good at architectural design, commercial space design, residential space design, and working space design. We create the core spirit of HOME that based on people-oriented, and delicate to our clients heart to heart. Through the design and environmental planning, increase the usage of the space by creation without limitation. From interior details to architecture is just like building our own house that touched the environment warmly. We help our clients to trigger their imagination to recreate their lifestyle of the space which becomes our daily work.