你的瀏覽器已過期。

想要更輕鬆體驗居家設計的話，請下載其他的免費瀏覽器。點擊圖示就行摟!

空間
專業人士
雜誌
DIY
加入專業人士的行列
高級版
登出
人工人設計制作
室內設計師與裝修公司 台北市
概覽 1專案 (1) 0創意點子簿 (0)
評論 (0)
edit edit in admin 要求評論 新的專案
要求評論 編輯資料

專案

新的專案
  • Go 高級版
    • soil home, 人工人設計制作 人工人設計制作 商业空间 水泥 Yellow
    soil home, 人工人設計制作 人工人設計制作 商业空间 木頭 Yellow
    soil home, 人工人設計制作 人工人設計制作 商业空间 木頭 Yellow
    soil home

    人工人設計制作是一個專業的空間整合團隊，我們擅長建築設計、商業空間設計、住宅及辦公室設計等空間規劃、以人為本，生產對「家」的核心精神，有著對客戶將心比心的細膩，並透過『設計』與環境規劃，『制作』空間的加值，不讓設計局限，從小尺度的空間到向外發散的建築，就像在築造自己的家，更溫暖地感觸環境，希望協助客戶引發對生活的想像和改造，發展成我們每一天都在做的事。


    WU INTERIOR STUDIO is a professional space integration team, we are good at architectural design, commercial space design, residential space design, and working space design. We create the core spirit of HOME that based on people-oriented, and delicate to our clients heart to heart. Through the design and environmental planning, increase the usage of the space by creation without limitation. From interior details to architecture is just like building our own house that touched the environment warmly. We help our clients to trigger their imagination to recreate their lifestyle of the space which becomes our daily work.

    服務
    建築/室內，辦公室設計，與商業空間
    服務區域
    不限
    地址
    103 台北市
    台灣
    +886-972733190 www.zinkouzindesign.com
      Add SEO element