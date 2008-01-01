你的瀏覽器已過期。

福研設計happystudio
室內建築師 Taiwan, 台北市
評論 (2)
    魚之樂 The Joy of Fish
    魚之樂 The Joy of Fish
    魚之樂 The Joy of Fish
    魚之樂 The Joy of Fish
    串連
    串連
    串連
    串連
    Deep White
    Deep White
    Deep White
    Deep White
    六層樓的夢想
    六層樓的夢想
    六層樓的夢想
    六層樓的夢想

    不同的業主，不同的基地

    不同的需求，不同的想像

    唯一相同的是，對家的期許與期待

    唯有用心傾聽，認真嘗試，才有可能找到

    最適合你的，家的樣貌

    服務
    室內設計，建築設計，與飯店及民宿設計
    服務區域
    • China
    • Taiwan
    • HongKong
    • Singapore
    公司獎項
    • 2019 荷蘭Frame Awards-Longlist-The Game of “#”
    • 2019 美國Muse Design Awards-Platinum Award-The Game of “#”
    • 2019 義大利A’ Design Award-Silver Award-The Game of “#”
    • 2018 Taipei International Design Award-優選-The Game of “#”
    • 2018 義大利A’ Design Award-Silver Award-Vascular Bundle
    • 2017 義大利A’ Design Award-Silver Award-The Joy of Fish
    • 2017 義大利A’ Design Award-Bronze Award-Layang Layang
    • 2009 La Ｖie雜誌 台灣100大設計力
    • 2008 德國iF design award china-Deep White
    • 2008 Ring-ic@ward international interior design-Deep White
    • 2008 Taiwan Interior Design Award-TID award-Deep White
    地址
    安和路二段63號4樓
    106 Taiwan, 台北市
    台灣
    +886-227030303 www.happystudio.com.tw

