不同的業主，不同的基地
不同的需求，不同的想像
唯一相同的是，對家的期許與期待
唯有用心傾聽，認真嘗試，才有可能找到
最適合你的，家的樣貌
- 服務
- 室內設計，建築設計，與飯店及民宿設計
- 服務區域
- China
- Taiwan
- HongKong
- Singapore
- 公司獎項
- 2019 荷蘭Frame Awards-Longlist-The Game of “#”
- 2019 美國Muse Design Awards-Platinum Award-The Game of “#”
- 2019 義大利A’ Design Award-Silver Award-The Game of “#”
- 2018 Taipei International Design Award-優選-The Game of “#”
- 2018 義大利A’ Design Award-Silver Award-Vascular Bundle
- 2017 義大利A’ Design Award-Silver Award-The Joy of Fish
- 2017 義大利A’ Design Award-Bronze Award-Layang Layang
- 2009 La Ｖie雜誌 台灣100大設計力
- 2008 德國iF design award china-Deep White
- 2008 Ring-ic@ward international interior design-Deep White
- 2008 Taiwan Interior Design Award-TID award-Deep White
- 地址
安和路二段63號4樓
106 Taiwan, 台北市
台灣
+886-227030303 www.happystudio.com.tw