未秧設計
室內設計師與裝修公司 Taiwan, Taoyuan City, Taoyuan District, 桃園
    「未秧」的意義是「將完成的美好」。 期待設計未盡的部分，以生活填滿。 身為一個媽媽設計師，也希望美感的置入能是改變我們未來環境的小小新秧，讓我們都能生活在一個更好的世界。 「Neverland design Innovation」Our Chinese name is”Weiyang”. It means "Beauty yet to be accomplished." Looking forward to fill up the unfinished designs with our lives. As a designer and a mother, I also hope that beauty can become the little new seedling that changes our future environment, so that we can all live in a better world.
    服務
    室內設計
    服務區域
    Taiwan, Taoyuan City, Taoyuan District, 桃園
    地址
    中壢區愛國路60巷20弄6號
    320 Taiwan, Taoyuan City, Taoyuan District, 桃園
    台灣
    +886-921982981 ndiinnovation.com/portfolio
