「未秧」的意義是「將完成的美好」。 期待設計未盡的部分，以生活填滿。 身為一個媽媽設計師，也希望美感的置入能是改變我們未來環境的小小新秧，讓我們都能生活在一個更好的世界。 「Neverland design Innovation」Our Chinese name is”Weiyang”. It means "Beauty yet to be accomplished." Looking forward to fill up the unfinished designs with our lives. As a designer and a mother, I also hope that beauty can become the little new seedling that changes our future environment, so that we can all live in a better world.

服務 室內設計 服務區域 Taiwan, Taoyuan City, Taoyuan District, 桃園 地址 中壢區愛國路60巷20弄6號

320 Taiwan, Taoyuan City, Taoyuan District, 桃園

台灣

+886-921982981 ndiinnovation.com/portfolio