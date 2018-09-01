與環境做連結,由心境做設計,築構情感的生活觀。
A concept of communication which is based on human consideration.
restores the spatial art to the primitive needs of humanity.
- 服務區域
- Taiwan, Taipei City, 大安區
- 公司獎項
- 2020 德國 German Design Awards 德國設計大獎 室內建築獎
- 2019 德國 i F Design Award 設計大獎
- 2019 中國 地產設計大獎 金獎
- 2019 德國 ICONIC AWARDS 創新建築獎
- 2019 台灣 第十二屆台灣室內設計大獎 商業空間類旅館空間 TID獎
- 2018 德國 i F Design Award 設計大獎
- 2018 德國 Red Dot Design Award 紅點獎
- 2018 義大利 A’Design Award 設計大獎
- 2018 美國 國際設計獎IDA 榮譽獎
- 2018 中國 晶麒麟獎 空間陳設美學優秀獎
- 2018 日本 Good design Award 住宅空間類 入圍
- 2018 日本 Good design Award 酒店空間類 入圍
- 2018 台灣 Golden Pin Design Award 空間設計類 金點設計獎標章
- 2018 美國 Architecture MasterPrize 室內設計 其他室內設計獎
- 2017 中國 金堂獎 年度優秀酒店空間
- 2017 日本 Good design Award 商業空間類 優良設計獎
- 2017 德國 i F Design Award 設計大獎
- 2016 日本 Good design Award 住宅空間類 入圍
- 2016 英國 FX 國際室內設計大獎 入圍
- 2016 中國 APDC 亞太室內設計菁英邀請賽住宅空間類 銀獎
- 2016 台灣 六藝獎 陳設藝術菁英獎
- 2016 中國(上海) 國際建築及室內設計節金外灘獎入圍
- 2015 台灣 TID 室內設計大獎 居住空間類/複層TID獎
- 2015 義大利 A’Design Award 設計大獎 銀獎
- 2015 美國 國際設計獎IDA 榮譽獎
- 2014 中國 金堂獎 年度優秀作品
- 2013 台灣 中華民國年度十大企業 金炬獎
- 2012 中國 國際空間設計大獎
- 2012 艾特獎 最佳商業空間設計獎 入圍
- 2012 中國 國際空間設計大獎
- 2012 艾特獎 最佳公寓設計獎 入圍
- 地址
復興南路二段12巷27號1F
106 Taiwan, Taipei City, 大安區
台灣
+886-227008256 www.had-id.com