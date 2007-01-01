你的瀏覽器已過期。

想要更輕鬆體驗居家設計的話，請下載其他的免費瀏覽器。點擊圖示就行摟!

空間
專業人士
雜誌
DIY
加入專業人士的行列
高級版
登出
AD DESIGN &amp; BUILD PTE LTD
室內設計師與裝修公司 Singapore
概覽 0專案 (0) 0創意點子簿 (0)
評論 (0)
edit edit in admin 要求評論 新的專案
要求評論 編輯資料
新的專案
  • Go 高級版

    • AD Design and Build Pte Ltd was established in 2007, and through the years of experience, we can design and build residential and commercial projects and keep improving our quality to serve our clients. Our company have a group of capable management, sales, design and project teams who are professional in handling a comprehensive range of interior design / renovation projects.We believe that satisfying our clients’ requirement is the main focus in our business. Customer-focus business approach is base on the efforts we put into our design, pricing, marketing material, space planning consultancy and project management. We take great pride in fulfilling client’s satisfaction.

    服務區域
    Singapore
    地址
    28 SIN MING LANE #08-148
    573972 Singapore
    新加坡
    +65-90036805 www.addesign.sg
      Add SEO element