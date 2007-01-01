AD Design and Build Pte Ltd was established in 2007, and through the years of experience, we can design and build residential and commercial projects and keep improving our quality to serve our clients. Our company have a group of capable management, sales, design and project teams who are professional in handling a comprehensive range of interior design / renovation projects.We believe that satisfying our clients’ requirement is the main focus in our business. Customer-focus business approach is base on the efforts we put into our design, pricing, marketing material, space planning consultancy and project management. We take great pride in fulfilling client’s satisfaction.