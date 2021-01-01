你的瀏覽器已過期。

Delcoi
室內設計師與裝修公司 Bangkok, Thailand
10專案 (10) 0創意點子簿 (0)
評論 (11)
專案

    Supalai Prima Riva Condominium
    Supalai Prima Riva Condominium, Delcoi Delcoi
    Supalai Prima Riva Condominium, Delcoi Delcoi
    +2
    Supalai Prima Riva Condominium
    RSU Tower
    RSU Tower, Delcoi Delcoi
    RSU Tower, Delcoi Delcoi
    +2
    RSU Tower
    Pacific Cross Health Insurance PCL
    Pacific Cross Health Insurance PCL, Delcoi Delcoi
    Pacific Cross Health Insurance PCL, Delcoi Delcoi
    +2
    Pacific Cross Health Insurance PCL
    Nanathorn House
    Nanathorn House, Delcoi Delcoi
    Nanathorn House, Delcoi Delcoi
    +19
    Nanathorn House
    Moririn
    Moririn, Delcoi Delcoi
    Moririn, Delcoi Delcoi
    +4
    Moririn
    Kosher Restaurant
    Kosher Restaurant, Delcoi Delcoi
    Kosher Restaurant, Delcoi Delcoi
    +1
    Kosher Restaurant
    Established by a team of interior design experts with over 10 years of experience, we have been able to acquire expertise as a team that believes in respecting our clients’ vision and committing to producing a wide range of original, unique concepts inspired by various styles such as contemporary, transitional and sustainable designs, to utmost perfection. With a passion for interior design and construction contracting, we operate on a wide scope of projects that ranges from offices, hotels, shops and other commercial properties to homes and private residences. Consistently aiming for outstanding designs and impeccable service, we pride ourselves on bringing our clients’ vision into reality. Our flexible, reliable team focuses on providing suitable solutions to cater to all niche preferences.
    服務
    • Residential Design
    • Retail & Hospitality Design
    • Office Space Design
    服務區域
    Bangkok與Thailand
    地址
    62 The Millenia tower No.1806, 18th floor,
    10330 Bangkok, Thailand
    泰國
    +66-25660445 www.delcoi.com

    評論

    Jessah Mae Colina Jessah Mae Colina
    I was delighted with the outcome of my office renovation. It was more beautiful than I expected it to be. The team was very professional in handling my concerns. I am more than satisfied with their service.
    9個月前
    專案日期: 七月 2021
    Danielle Joyce Ong Danielle Joyce Ong
    The team was very efficient in renovating my kitchen and giving me the design that I want. They are also great at communicating with me the next steps in the project.
    9個月前
    專案日期: 五月 2021
    Praew Denprechawong Praew Denprechawong
    ครอบครัวใช้บริการ delcoi ในการออกแบบตกแต่งภายในบ้าน ทีมงานสุภาพและทำงานมืออาชีพ ผลงานออกมาประทับใจค่ะ
    9個月前
    專案日期: 五月 2021
