你的瀏覽器已過期。

想要更輕鬆體驗居家設計的話，請下載其他的免費瀏覽器。點擊圖示就行摟!

空間
專業人士
雜誌
DIY
加入專業人士的行列
高級版
登出
FOREVER ART INTERIOR DESIGN &amp; ENGINEERING LIMITED
室內設計師與裝修公司 Hong Kong
概覽 0專案 (0) 0創意點子簿 (0)
評論 (0)
edit edit in admin 要求評論 新的專案
要求評論 編輯資料
新的專案
  • Go 高級版
    • 點選後完成填寫

    永藝承諾以專業態度用心管理，將最好的服務提供給每一位客人。

    我們的工作範疇包括 : 住宅，商鋪，餐飲，辦公室

    We specialise in project management from conceptual design to renovation construction. 

    Our business scope including Hong Kong and Mainland China residences, Restaurants, offices, Commercials.

    服務
    • 住宅
    • 商鋪
    • 餐飲
    • 辦公室
    • Residences
    • Restaurants
    • offices
    • Commercials
    • 顯示全部8服務
    服務區域
    Hong Kong
    地址
    RM11, 11/F, BLOCK B, NEW TRADE PLAZA, 6 ON PING STREET, SHA TIN, NEW TERRITORIES
    999077 Hong Kong
    中國香港特別行政區
    +852-64913338 www.foreverartdesign.com
      Add SEO element