永藝承諾以專業態度用心管理，將最好的服務提供給每一位客人。
我們的工作範疇包括 : 住宅，商鋪，餐飲，辦公室
We specialise in project management from conceptual design to renovation construction.
Our business scope including Hong Kong and Mainland China residences, Restaurants, offices, Commercials.
- 服務
- 住宅
- 商鋪
- 餐飲
- 辦公室
- Residences
- Restaurants
- offices
- Commercials
- 服務區域
- Hong Kong
- 地址
-
RM11, 11/F, BLOCK B, NEW TRADE PLAZA, 6 ON PING STREET, SHA TIN, NEW TERRITORIES
999077 Hong Kong
中國香港特別行政區
+852-64913338 www.foreverartdesign.com