你的瀏覽器已過期。

想要更輕鬆體驗居家設計的話，請下載其他的免費瀏覽器。點擊圖示就行摟!

空間
專業人士
雜誌
DIY
加入專業人士的行列
高級版
登出
采逸整合設計
室內設計師與裝修公司 Taiwan, Taoyuan City, 平鎮區
概覽 1專案 (1) 0創意點子簿 (0)
評論 (0)
edit edit in admin 要求評論 新的專案
要求評論 編輯資料

專案

新的專案
  • Go 高級版
    • 築夢踏實, 采逸整合設計 采逸整合設計 商业空间 鐵/鋼 Blue
    築夢踏實, 采逸整合設計 采逸整合設計 商业空间 鐵/鋼 Blue
    築夢踏實, 采逸整合設計 采逸整合設計 商业空间 鐵/鋼 Blue
    +7
    築夢踏實

    「腳踏實地的完成每個作品」

    不斷的努力給予顧客更好的是我們努力的動力，

    我們在環境中淬煉、在經驗中累積、在設計中注重每個細節、在工作中提高施工品質，

    每個認真努力的細節，只為了給予顧客更好的生活品質需求這是我們的使命。


    "Complete every work down to earth"

    Constant efforts to give customers better is our motivation,

    We train in the environment, accumulate experience, pay attention to every detail in the design, and improve the quality of construction in the work.

    Every detail that we work hard for is just to give customers better quality of life needs. This is our mission.

    服務
    • 室內設計
    • 建築外觀設計
    • 商業空間設計
    • 辦公空間設計
    • 住宅空間設計
    • 裝修工程
    服務區域
    北部
    地址
    陸橋南路159巷45號
    324 Taiwan, Taoyuan City, 平鎮區
    台灣
    +886-934297068 caiyidesign.wixsite.com/caiyidesign
      Add SEO element