「腳踏實地的完成每個作品」
不斷的努力給予顧客更好的是我們努力的動力，
我們在環境中淬煉、在經驗中累積、在設計中注重每個細節、在工作中提高施工品質，
每個認真努力的細節，只為了給予顧客更好的生活品質需求這是我們的使命。
"Complete every work down to earth"
Constant efforts to give customers better is our motivation,
We train in the environment, accumulate experience, pay attention to every detail in the design, and improve the quality of construction in the work.
Every detail that we work hard for is just to give customers better quality of life needs. This is our mission.
- 地址
陸橋南路159巷45號
324 Taiwan, Taoyuan City, 平鎮區
台灣
+886-934297068 caiyidesign.wixsite.com/caiyidesign