你的瀏覽器已過期。

想要更輕鬆體驗居家設計的話，請下載其他的免費瀏覽器。點擊圖示就行摟!

空間
專業人士
雜誌
DIY
加入專業人士的行列
高級版
登出
Office for Fine Architecture
建築師 Hong Kong
概覽 5專案 (5) 0創意點子簿 (0)
評論 (0)
edit edit in admin 要求評論 新的專案
要求評論 編輯資料

專案

新的專案
  • Go 高級版
    • Hong Kong CN Residence, Office for Fine Architecture Office for Fine Architecture 更衣室
    Hong Kong CN Residence, Office for Fine Architecture Office for Fine Architecture 酒窖
    Hong Kong CN Residence
    Hong Kong TP Residence, Office for Fine Architecture Office for Fine Architecture 现代客厅設計點子、靈感 & 圖片
    Hong Kong TP Residence, Office for Fine Architecture Office for Fine Architecture 前院
    Hong Kong TP Residence, Office for Fine Architecture Office for Fine Architecture 前院
    Hong Kong TP Residence
    Hong Kong Centralpark Coworking Space, Office for Fine Architecture Office for Fine Architecture 商业空间
    Hong Kong Centralpark Coworking Space
    Hong Kong YL Residence, Office for Fine Architecture Office for Fine Architecture 現代風玄關、走廊與階梯
    Hong Kong YL Residence, Office for Fine Architecture Office for Fine Architecture 现代客厅設計點子、靈感 & 圖片
    Hong Kong YL Residence
    Hong Kong Causeway Bay Tin Hau Temple, Office for Fine Architecture Office for Fine Architecture 斜屋頂
    Hong Kong Causeway Bay Tin Hau Temple, Office for Fine Architecture Office for Fine Architecture 斜屋頂
    Hong Kong Causeway Bay Tin Hau Temple
    OFA is a Hong Kong based architecture and design practice, with team comprised of professional architects, engineers, surveyors & interior designers. We allocate a vast amount of resources to providing professional consultancy services to customers in a range of disciplines: architecture, alterations and additions, building renovation and maintenance, interior design, and master planning. We design and execute pleasurable, desirable and financially feasible lifestyle projects which embrace the principles of sustainable development. We achieve our objectives by listening to our clients, the users and the communities. All projects have a director in charge and the staff are assigned for the duration of a project to provide consistency of design and detailing.
    服務
    • Architectural Design
    • Planning Design
    • Interior Design
    • Project Management
    • Statutory Submission
    服務區域
    Hong Kong
    地址
    35 HAIPHONG ROAD
    00000 Hong Kong
    中國香港特別行政區
    +852-21370122 WWW.OFA.HK
      Add SEO element