OFA is a Hong Kong based architecture and design practice, with team comprised of professional architects, engineers, surveyors & interior designers. We allocate a vast amount of resources to providing professional consultancy services to customers in a range of disciplines: architecture, alterations and additions, building renovation and maintenance, interior design, and master planning. We design and execute pleasurable, desirable and financially feasible lifestyle projects which embrace the principles of sustainable development. We achieve our objectives by listening to our clients, the users and the communities. All projects have a director in charge and the staff are assigned for the duration of a project to provide consistency of design and detailing.

