空間設計，不僅是設計美感的呈現，更需要兼備實用與機能！每個人都需要一個空間，一個能放鬆休息的港灣，一個能充電思考的角落，透過了解業主的習慣、需求，規劃出最適合的配置。AANON Design is a architectural interior designer based in Taipei. We believe in intelligent design solutions focusing on creating memorable spaces. An excellent design is the key to enriching our everyday lives, uplifting our experience of the spaces in which we live, work and socialize.