An enthusiastic young man has been baptized from reading interior design to self-reliance portal for more than ten years to establish his own company. Has extensive engineering and design experience. From the initial meeting, design drawing, follow-up project to minor repairs, they all followed up in person. It is more important to have good and good communication with guests, and make every effort to present the needs of both guests to ensure that there is no legacy. In addition, it will provide guests with a modern and practical design that will also check the budget of the guests, which is absolutely within the budget. Exact price, accurate delivery time.

服務 Interior Design

Renovation

Repair Service

Construction 服務區域 Hong Kong 地址 Shop 27, 1/F, Fu Tor Loy Shopping Centre, 81 Anchor Street, Phase 2, Tai Kok Tsui, Kowloon

00852 Hong Kong

中國香港特別行政區

+852-54039872 www.coleusinteriordesign.com.hk/en/index.php