彩葉室內設計工程公司
室內設計師與裝修公司 Hong Kong
    • Caribbean Coast, Tung Chung, 彩葉室內設計工程公司 彩葉室內設計工程公司 現代浴室設計點子、靈感&圖片 合板 Grey
    Caribbean Coast, Tung Chung, 彩葉室內設計工程公司 彩葉室內設計工程公司 現代風玄關、走廊與階梯 合板 Wood effect
    Caribbean Coast, Tung Chung, 彩葉室內設計工程公司 彩葉室內設計工程公司 小廚房 合板 White
    +5
    Caribbean Coast, Tung Chung
    Yue Tin Court, Sha Tin, 彩葉室內設計工程公司 彩葉室內設計工程公司 小臥室 合板 White
    Yue Tin Court, Sha Tin, 彩葉室內設計工程公司 彩葉室內設計工程公司 臥室 合板 White
    Yue Tin Court, Sha Tin, 彩葉室內設計工程公司 彩葉室內設計工程公司 現代浴室設計點子、靈感&圖片 合板 Blue
    +7
    Yue Tin Court, Sha Tin
    Saddle Ridge Garden, Ma On Shan, 彩葉室內設計工程公司 彩葉室內設計工程公司 餐廳 塑膠 White
    Saddle Ridge Garden, Ma On Shan, 彩葉室內設計工程公司 彩葉室內設計工程公司 餐廳 合板 White
    Saddle Ridge Garden, Ma On Shan, 彩葉室內設計工程公司 彩葉室內設計工程公司 现代客厅設計點子、靈感 & 圖片 合板 White
    +4
    Saddle Ridge Garden, Ma On Shan
    An enthusiastic young man has been baptized from reading interior design to self-reliance portal for more than ten years to establish his own company. Has extensive engineering and design experience. From the initial meeting, design drawing, follow-up project to minor repairs, they all followed up in person. It is more important to have good and good communication with guests, and make every effort to present the needs of both guests to ensure that there is no legacy. In addition, it will provide guests with a modern and practical design that will also check the budget of the guests, which is absolutely within the budget. Exact price, accurate delivery time.
    服務
    • Interior Design
    • Renovation
    • Repair Service
    • Construction
    服務區域
    Hong Kong
    地址
    Shop 27, 1/F, Fu Tor Loy Shopping Centre, 81 Anchor Street, Phase 2, Tai Kok Tsui, Kowloon
    00852 Hong Kong
    中國香港特別行政區
    +852-54039872 www.coleusinteriordesign.com.hk/en/index.php
