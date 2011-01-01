你的瀏覽器已過期。

想要更輕鬆體驗居家設計的話，請下載其他的免費瀏覽器。點擊圖示就行摟!

空間
專業人士
雜誌
DIY
加入專業人士的行列
高級版
登出
木匠兄妹科技有限公司
家具與家飾品 台中
概覽 3專案 (3) 0創意點子簿 (0)
評論 (0)
edit edit in admin 要求評論 新的專案
要求評論 編輯資料

專案

新的專案
  • Go 高級版
    • 木匠兄妹┃客製化禮贈品┃, 木匠兄妹科技有限公司 木匠兄妹科技有限公司
    木匠兄妹┃客製化禮贈品┃, 木匠兄妹科技有限公司 木匠兄妹科技有限公司
    木匠兄妹┃客製化禮贈品┃, 木匠兄妹科技有限公司 木匠兄妹科技有限公司
    +4
    木匠兄妹┃客製化禮贈品┃
    木匠兄妹┃設計禮品, 木匠兄妹科技有限公司 木匠兄妹科技有限公司 書房/辦公室配件與裝飾品 實木 Wood effect
    木匠兄妹┃設計禮品, 木匠兄妹科技有限公司 木匠兄妹科技有限公司 書房/辦公室配件與裝飾品 實木 Wood effect
    木匠兄妹┃設計禮品, 木匠兄妹科技有限公司 木匠兄妹科技有限公司 書房/辦公室配件與裝飾品 實木 Wood effect
    +7
    木匠兄妹┃設計禮品
    木匠兄妹┃DIY創客作品, 木匠兄妹科技有限公司 木匠兄妹科技有限公司 書房/辦公室配件與裝飾品 實木 Wood effect
    木匠兄妹┃DIY創客作品, 木匠兄妹科技有限公司 木匠兄妹科技有限公司 家居用品配件與裝飾品 實木 Wood effect
    木匠兄妹┃DIY創客作品, 木匠兄妹科技有限公司 木匠兄妹科技有限公司 家居用品配件與裝飾品 實木 Wood effect
    +12
    木匠兄妹┃DIY創客作品
    傳承細木作工藝，用體驗活動、設計思維開啟新工藝「木」光。 來自台中后里的一對兄妹，為傳承父親29年的細木作工藝與愛惜木頭的熱情，注入設計與趣味、好玩的元素，發展一系列創意的木製商品。也開發許多成人、親子體驗課程， 使得夕陽產業得以翻轉，讓木頭之美豐富我們的生活。 A pair of siblings came from Houli, Taichung, decided to inherit their father’s 29 years’ carpenters craftsmanship and pass down the passion toward the love for cherish the woods. They add new elements like new designs, funs, and interests to the wood handicrafts and develop a series of creational wooden stationery, toys, designed lamp, home goods, and daily goods. They also open many DIY courses for people to really participate in carpenters’ works. This has not only turned this sunset industry around, but also pass down the wood works and let the log to enrich our life.
    服務
    木製商品、禮品、客製化ODM&OEM`、行程規劃等
    服務區域
    台中市與taichung
    地址
    舊圳路4-12號 (木匠兄妹)
    421 台中
    台灣
    +886-425590689 www.carpenter.com.tw
    法律聲明

    得獎紀錄或認證

    2011金點設計獎

    2011台灣感質賞佳作

    2011漂亮家居文創品牌評選第三名

    2015 MOMA Store New York / Japan  

    2015 中國民國全國商業總會 最受企業歡迎文創商品獎

    2016 台灣優禮獎  優等

    2017 中華設計獎 概念獎 入圍獎

    2019 文創精品獎-漢堡杯墊

      Add SEO element