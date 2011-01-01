傳承細木作工藝，用體驗活動、設計思維開啟新工藝「木」光。 來自台中后里的一對兄妹，為傳承父親29年的細木作工藝與愛惜木頭的熱情，注入設計與趣味、好玩的元素，發展一系列創意的木製商品。也開發許多成人、親子體驗課程， 使得夕陽產業得以翻轉，讓木頭之美豐富我們的生活。 A pair of siblings came from Houli, Taichung, decided to inherit their father’s 29 years’ carpenters craftsmanship and pass down the passion toward the love for cherish the woods. They add new elements like new designs, funs, and interests to the wood handicrafts and develop a series of creational wooden stationery, toys, designed lamp, home goods, and daily goods. They also open many DIY courses for people to really participate in carpenters’ works. This has not only turned this sunset industry around, but also pass down the wood works and let the log to enrich our life.

服務 木製商品、禮品、客製化ODM&OEM`、行程規劃等 服務區域 台中市與taichung 地址 舊圳路4-12號 (木匠兄妹)

421 台中

台灣

+886-425590689 www.carpenter.com.tw